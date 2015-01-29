"It's like art imitating life imitating art" as W1A series 2 starts filming at BBC HQ
Corporation staff just can't hold back as Ian Fletcher 'BBC Head of Values' played by Hugh Bonneville is spotted with a film crew at Broadcasting House in London
Filming for the second series of comedy W1A kicked off this morning at BBC's headquarters Broadcasting House in London.
Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville was spotted sipping on a takeaway coffee outside the iconic building's revolving doors. But you'd be forgiven for not noticing, as a flurry of other celebrities, broadcasters and journalists made their way into their actual offices in identical fashion...
"W1A" series 2 is filming in the building again. Will anyone tell the difference between the comedy & reality? pic.twitter.com/CeebOgutsQ
— Luke (@Filmick) January 29, 2015
And understandably so. It is terribly confusing.
#W1A back filming second series at BBC HQ. How will I know which meetings are real, which fiction?
— Neil Bowdler (@Neil_Bowdler) January 29, 2015
Others, though, have a firm grip on the BBC2 mockumentary.
Keep calm and carry on! #W1A filming today at W1A! pic.twitter.com/ZyDU3it3Ln
— Nigel Henry Doran (@Nigello) January 29, 2015
And are even using the show as inspiration for their real working lives...
W1A started filming again at work today. Personally I won't be happy until these are actually in the building. pic.twitter.com/NnCb3VUpMa
— Catrin Nye (@CatrinNye) January 29, 2015
Which is, erm... Sorry, now we're confused.
W1A returns to BBC2 later this year