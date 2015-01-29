Filming for the second series of comedy W1A kicked off this morning at BBC's headquarters Broadcasting House in London.

Advertisement

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville was spotted sipping on a takeaway coffee outside the iconic building's revolving doors. But you'd be forgiven for not noticing, as a flurry of other celebrities, broadcasters and journalists made their way into their actual offices in identical fashion...

"W1A" series 2 is filming in the building again. Will anyone tell the difference between the comedy & reality? pic.twitter.com/CeebOgutsQ

— Luke (@Filmick) January 29, 2015

And understandably so. It is terribly confusing.

#W1A back filming second series at BBC HQ. How will I know which meetings are real, which fiction?

— Neil Bowdler (@Neil_Bowdler) January 29, 2015

Others, though, have a firm grip on the BBC2 mockumentary.

Keep calm and carry on! #W1A filming today at W1A! pic.twitter.com/ZyDU3it3Ln

— Nigel Henry Doran (@Nigello) January 29, 2015

And are even using the show as inspiration for their real working lives...

More like this

W1A started filming again at work today. Personally I won't be happy until these are actually in the building. pic.twitter.com/NnCb3VUpMa

— Catrin Nye (@CatrinNye) January 29, 2015

Which is, erm... Sorry, now we're confused.

Advertisement

W1A returns to BBC2 later this year

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement