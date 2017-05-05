White Gold also stars Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick who has swapped the riches of Chuck Bass and New York's Upper East Side for the much less glamorous environment of 1980s Essex.

Together, these three young entrepreneurs – Vincent Swan, Brian Fitzpatrick and Martin Lavender – are determined to sell “the dirt cheap white plastic bits that go round your windows” at a mark-up of 600%.

The comedy is the brainchild of Inbetweeners creator Damon Beesley, making this more of a reunion project than ever.

Will this be a smash hit – or will we find our eyes glazing over?

White Gold will air on BBC2. A launch date has not yet been announced