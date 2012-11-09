Knappett has written the new show, Drifters, which will be overseen by Inbetweeners co-creators Iain Morris and Damon Beesley, and produced for Channel 4 by Bwark Productions, the company behind the original series.

Drifters follows friends Bunny, Meg and Laura, graduates stuck in dead end jobs in Leeds, trying to figure out what to do with the rest of their lives, and is described as “three twentysomething women having their first experience of the real world – making terrible decisions, but having a brilliant time doing it.”

Bob Mortimer will star as Meg’s father, Frank.

More like this

Morris said of the new show: “We’re lucky and delighted to be involved with Jess’s sitcom. She is hysterically funny.”

Fiona McDermott, comedy commissioning editor at Channel 4, added: “Drifters promises to be a really funny sitcom about really funny girls. It’s that simple. Jess is a fab talent and it’s great to be working with her and the chaps at Bwark on something new.”

Advertisement

Drifters looks to be in safe hands. The Inbetweeners movie made £45 million at the box office, despite a modest production budget of just £3.5 million. The series has also been remade for the US market, with an American version of the film in the works.