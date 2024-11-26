After a five-year break the sitcom returns and in this first look at Christmas TV we ask some of its stars to define the show's enduring appeal. Pick up this week's issue to find out more, but don't expect them to tell you what we'll see on Christmas Day. That's top secret...

As with Christmas of 1974. The story of that infamous bridge was one that most people were familiar with, and maybe that's what we want from our festive TV. A warm and cosy familiarity, spending time with characters we've loved over the years.

This Christmas has plenty of that as we count down the best seasonal treats, from Call the Midwife to Wallace & Gromit via Doctor Who and Death in Paradise. There truly is something familiar for everyone.

The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Russell T Davies and Steven Moffat give a glimpse of this year's Doctor Who Christmas special.

Strictly Come Dancing judges Shirley, Motsi, Anton and Craig reflect on 20 years of delicious dancing.

A new documentary takes a fans' eye view of the Beatles' first tour of the USA in 1964.

Did you know you can now order a previous edition of Radio Times magazine with our new back issues service?

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.