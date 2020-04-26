And while this isn't a new episode, it was a pleasant surprise, indeed.

Wearing her famous black wig and leather gilet, Nessa said: "Oh, what's occurring? Not a lot other than a global pandemic, but the question was rhetorical.

"Now listen, I am not here to give advice, there's plenty of others that would do that for you, it's your life and I'm not about to tell you how to live it. I wouldn't do that to no one - I wouldn't even tell myself to live my life."

She went on to remind people who see her on her "daily half marathon" to keep their distance, stay away and "back off".

"Because at the end of the day, when all is said and done, no word of a lie, if truth be told, just because you don't feel ill, don't mean you're not infectious. You could be riddled."

Nessa concluded: "Stay safe, stay out of my way and protect the NHS - obviously it goes without saying."

Jones' husband, David Peet, shared the video to his Twitter account and of course, fans excitedly flocked to comment on it.

"This is amazing! In fact, it's made my day. Love to you both," one shared.

One eagle-eyed fan spotted Ruth kept Nessa's left hand out of shot so we didn't see the outcome of the Christmas special proposal cliffhanger with Smithy (James Corden).

Earlier in the year, RadioTimes.com spoke exclusively to Jones about whether she will be back for another series of Gavin and Stacey after the Christmas special broke all records.

