During press calls for the new Muppets movie, for which he composed music, McKenzie said: “We’re gonna try and do a movie. We just need a story.”

It doesn’t necessarily sound like the Conchords will be coming to a cinema near you any time soon but fans will just be pleased to know that something is in the pipeline, even if it’s at a very early stage.

The Flight of the Conchords TV show, starring McKenzie and musical partner Jemaine Clement, ran for two series. Shown in the UK on BBC4, it ended in July 2009.

The series followed the spoof music duo as they went in search of fame - or at least some gigs to pay the bills. It built up a cult following, receiving widespread critical acclaim, with the first series nominated for an Emmy.

In 2007, the band, who also release their music separately, won the Grammy for best comedy album.