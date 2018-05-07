But following an outcry from fans, Kay announced on Children in Need last year that he would revive Car Share for two special episodes – the first of which has a brand new trailer...

Car Share: Unscripted sees Kay and Gibson record an entire journey to work without a script, "basically making it up and seeing what happened".

The 30-second trailer shows the pair back in their trusty Fiat, singing, giggling and – in Gibson's case – attempting a hilariously bad Heather Small impression.

More like this

Car Share: Unscripted is scheduled to air on BBC1 on Monday 7th May at 9pm, followed by the show's final ever episode – at the same time on Monday 28th May.

Advertisement

The broadcast comes after the comedian cancelled his live stand-up tour – his first in eight years – last December, citing "unforeseen family circumstances" just a month after tickets had sold out in minutes.