"It's been a very tough secret to keep" said Kay, who added that he was very glad to be able to talk about the new episodes. "I am glad, because we were getting constant abuse about it", said Gibson.

A special finale episode to be broadcast next year will reveal just what happens next to John and Kayleigh.

Viewers were left utterly devastated when Kayleigh stepped out of John’s car and his life forever. Fans even set up online petition demanding a conclusion to the series which gathered over 100,000 signatures.

More like this

“We were completely overwhelmed by the response and even though we've no plans to write a third series we knew we couldn't end the story there”, Kay said.

BBC One will also broadcast a special episode called Car Share: Unscripted which will follow John and Kayleigh home on their daily commute, but the entire episode will be completely improvised.

"We were always very fond of ad libbing around the script when we were filming the series so we decided to see what would happen if we took the script away and just relied on just our chemistry alone, reacting to whatever came on the radio", the Car Share creator explained.

Advertisement

The Unscripted special is due to air during the Christmas period.