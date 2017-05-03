The will they / won't they couple were denied their happy ever after, and since Kay broke the news yesterday that there wouldn't be a Christmas special or third series of the hugely-popular BBC sitcom, fans of the show were left completely devastated that this was likely to be the end of the road for the couple.

Yesterday, Kay said: "I am absolutely delighted and overwhelmed by everybody's support and the fact that everyone's loved it so much has been wonderful for everyone who's made it, but you're better quitting while you're ahead.

"It's been wonderful working with Sian, who's one of my closest friends in the world. We have a good laugh but I think sometimes you've got to just leave things.

"You need good ideas – that's the problem. You need good strong stories. A lot of series tend to go on for one series too many, especially with comedies, and I think people say 'ooh, it's gone off, that'."

Well, we're not giving up. A third series might be a tad unrealistic, but this is why there absolutely MUST be a Car Share Christmas special.