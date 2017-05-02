Peter Kay shocks Car Share fans with announcement that there will be no more episodes
The BBC comedy has reached the end of the road according to its creator, with no plans for a Christmas special or a third series
Bad news Car Share fans: Peter Kay has revealed there will be no more episodes of the BBC1 comedy.
Kay confirmed that he had no plans for a third series or a Christmas special, calling up BBC Radio Manchester to break the news.
Asked whether lead character John would ever start listening to Radio Manchester rather than Forever FM, Kay replied, "There's not going to be a series three, so it would never happen!"
A 3rd series of #carshare ??? Straight from the horses mouth... pic.twitter.com/epmrm5ailA
— Michelle Daniel (@mancnewsed) May 2, 2017
He added, "You've got to get out while the going's good," telling the hosts that they shouldn't expect a festive special later this year: “No. No Christmas special either."
Come on, Peter Kay - give us a car Share Christmas Special!
More like this
The last episode airs tonight (Tuesday 2 May) at 9pm on BBC1, with the whole series available on iPlayer, but Kay explained that he wanted to leave the series at that.
"I am absolutely delighted and overwhelmed by everybody's support and the fact that everyone's loved it so much has been wonderful for everyone who's made it, but you're better quitting while you're ahead," he told Radio Manchester presenter Becky Want.
"It's been wonderful working with Sian, who's one of my closest friends in the world. We have a good laugh but I think sometimes you've got to just leave things.
"You need good ideas - that's the problem. You need good strong stories. A lot of series tend to go on for one series too many, especially with comedies, and I think people say 'ooh, it's gone off, that'."
However, Kay did have one piece of good news to offer, saying he was thinking of ways to revive Channel 4 comedy Phoenix Nights.
“I love Phoenix Nights, and I would love to go back," he said. "I’ve got a lot of ideas about Phoenix Nights – in fact there’s a whole series three that’s been written for about 15 years!"
Watch the last ever episode of Peter Kay's Car Share on BBC iPlayer now