Asked whether lead character John would ever start listening to Radio Manchester rather than Forever FM, Kay replied, "There's not going to be a series three, so it would never happen!"

He added, "You've got to get out while the going's good," telling the hosts that they shouldn't expect a festive special later this year: “No. No Christmas special either."

The last episode airs tonight (Tuesday 2 May) at 9pm on BBC1, with the whole series available on iPlayer, but Kay explained that he wanted to leave the series at that.

"I am absolutely delighted and overwhelmed by everybody's support and the fact that everyone's loved it so much has been wonderful for everyone who's made it, but you're better quitting while you're ahead," he told Radio Manchester presenter Becky Want.

"It's been wonderful working with Sian, who's one of my closest friends in the world. We have a good laugh but I think sometimes you've got to just leave things.

"You need good ideas - that's the problem. You need good strong stories. A lot of series tend to go on for one series too many, especially with comedies, and I think people say 'ooh, it's gone off, that'."

However, Kay did have one piece of good news to offer, saying he was thinking of ways to revive Channel 4 comedy Phoenix Nights.

“I love Phoenix Nights, and I would love to go back," he said. "I’ve got a lot of ideas about Phoenix Nights – in fact there’s a whole series three that’s been written for about 15 years!"

Watch the last ever episode of Peter Kay's Car Share on BBC iPlayer now