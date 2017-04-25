“When I was writing it I kept picturing Guy Garvey, I don’t know why,” Kay told Steve Wright’s show on BBC Radio 2.

“I just kept picturing him as this guy with a bike. I rang him and he said he enjoyed it. I said, 'Well funnily enough would you fancy being in it?' He said, ‘Well, I’ve not done anything since school plays.’ And he was really good. It was a bit of a gamble because he could have been really wooden but he was relaxed enough to be himself.

“I thought it was a nice little cameo," Kay added. "With Guy I just kept picturing him in the part and I thought he’s a lovely man and he’s very funny. I like interesting casting and casting people who you think might be slightly different in parts.”

Kay also admitted to being surprised that the relationship between the central characters has taken a more romantic direction.

“I never realised it would be so much of a subtle romance," he said of supermarket assistant manager John and promotions rep Kayleigh (Sian Gibson).

"There is an undercurrent of romance but I don’t want it to be Just Good Friends. Not that I didn’t like Just Good Friends, I loved it. But they did circle around each other for a good few series.

“It just developed into this. I didn’t realise people would think of it more as a romance," he admitted. "They want to say it but they’re just so frightened that if they’ll say it they’ll get rejected, so the easy option is just not to say it. But really they just want to be in love.”

Series two of Peter Kay's Car Share is on BBC iPlayer now, or viewers can watch every Tuesday night on BBC1