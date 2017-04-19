Peter Kay's Car Share made a triumphant return and viewers loved the cheeky road signs
And yes, that was Guy Garvey making a cameo as a home mechanic
John Redmond is back in the driving seat as Peter Kay's Car Share returned last night – and viewers didn't realise quite how much they'd missed the supermarket assistant manager and his passenger Kayleigh Kitson (Sian Gibson).
The signboards did not disappoint, with some great puns passing by outside the car windows.
And... is that Guy Garvey? Yup, the lead singer of Elbow had an unexpected cameo as Steve the home mechanic, tinkering away at his bike.
That may not be the only cameo, though. One viewer is convinced he spotted Helen Mirren in a phone box, and he has the screenshot to prove it.
The only problem viewers had was John's frequent use of his mobile phone while driving. Don't you know that's against the law, John? Tut tut.
If Peter Kay were in County Durham he'd have been pulled over at least three times by the cops for holding his phone while driving #carshare
— Dawn (@JiltedDawn) April 11, 2017
Series two of Peter Kay's Car Share is on iPlayer now. It continues on BBC1 on Tuesday 19th April at 9pm