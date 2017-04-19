And... is that Guy Garvey? Yup, the lead singer of Elbow had an unexpected cameo as Steve the home mechanic, tinkering away at his bike.

That may not be the only cameo, though. One viewer is convinced he spotted Helen Mirren in a phone box, and he has the screenshot to prove it.

The only problem viewers had was John's frequent use of his mobile phone while driving. Don't you know that's against the law, John? Tut tut.

If Peter Kay were in County Durham he'd have been pulled over at least three times by the cops for holding his phone while driving #carshare — Dawn (@JiltedDawn) April 11, 2017

Series two of Peter Kay's Car Share is on iPlayer now. It continues on BBC1 on Tuesday 19th April at 9pm