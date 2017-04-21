The station, which promises to be "full of surprises and songs people love, that you simply don’t hear played on the radio these days anywhere else”, will feature the voice of DJ Rob Charles, who hosts the show in Car Share, but will forego the news, travel and chat heard in the series to play music 24/7.

Forever FM is the brainchild of former Key 103 and Capital presenter Steve Penk. It will air on DAB in Manchester and will be available to stream online across the rest of the country.

“Peter Kay’s eclectic taste in music is very similar to my own," Penk told Radio Today, "which is why the idea to turn it into a real radio station appealed to me. If people like the real Forever FM that’s great, if they don’t, there’s no great loss. I just wanted to make it come alive and take it from being a make believe radio station to a proper functioning 24/7 radio station. Something that little bit different, variety and more choice for listeners is always a good thing.”

“Rob’s voice is instantly recognisable and that’s exactly what I’m looking for. You can’t help but smile when you hear Forever FM and we need more things in the world that make us smile and happy. I wanted to do it as a tribute really to Peter Kay, Sian Gibson, Paul Coleman, Tim Reid and the whole team behind TV’s Car Share, I hope they like it and enjoy listening.”

Car Share series 2 is currently available on BBC iPlayer