His 2010 stand-up The Tour That Doesn't Tour Tour...Now On Tour officially made the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time, with the star playing to over 1.2 million people.

How to buy Peter Kay tour tickets

Tickets are on sale now at Amazon Tickets

On why he wanted to go back out on tour, Peter said: "I really miss it. I know how lucky I am to be making television series and have really loved these past few years working on Car Share but I miss doing stand-up.

More like this

"As terrifying as it is, when it works there's nothing more fun and exciting. Plus, a lot has happened in the last eight years, with Trump, Twitter and my Nan getting her front bush trimmed at the age of 96. I can't wait to get back up on stage."

2018

Saturday 21 April Birmingham Genting Arena

Sunday 22 April Birmingham Genting Arena

Monday 14 May Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Tuesday 15 May Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Monday 4 June Manchester Arena

Tuesday 5 June Manchester Arena Wednesday

6 June Manchester Arena

Saturday 9 June Manchester Arena

Thursday 13 September London The O2

Friday 14 September London The O2

Saturday 15 September London The O2

Thursday 20 September London The O2

Tuesday 2 October Leeds First Direct Arena

Wednesday 3 October Leeds First Direct Arena

2019

Sunday 13 January Belfast SSE Arena

Monday 14 January Belfast SSE Arena

Wednesday 23 January Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Thursday 24 January Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Friday 1 February Dublin 3 Arena

Saturday 2 February Dublin 3 Arena

Monday 11 February Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Tuesday 12 February Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Monday 4 March Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Tuesday 5 March Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Monday 18 March Liverpool Echo Arena

Advertisement

Tuesday 19 March Liverpool Echo Arena