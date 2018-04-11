So it came as a surprise when the famously private comedian arrived at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool to introduce one of the three screenings of Car Share.

Originally just one date had been announced, but due to "exceptional demand" another two screenings were added, and iIt's now been revealed that over £34,000 was raised for charity from the events.

At the screenings, fans were given the chance to see four episodes of Car Share – two of which have not yet been broadcast on TV.

Meanwhile The Lily Foundation announced on Twitter that the huge sum had been raised from the events on 6th and 7th April to help fight mitochondrial disease. Previously, Kay had described the charity as "inspiring" and said he had "first-hand experience" of the foundation's work.

"I’m proud to raise both awareness and much needed funds to help with the inspiring work they provide to children and their families," Kay had said in a statement.

Founder and CEO of The Lily Foundation Liz Curtis said: "We can’t thank Peter and his team enough for this incredibly generous donation. For a small charity like ours this is a very significant sum. It will make a real difference to the lives of children with mitochondrial disease by providing vital equipment and care that improves the quality of their lives.

"The coverage on national news and on social media has also been a huge boost. Not only has it helped raise awareness, it has also given hope and encouragement to all the families who live with this devastating condition every day. I know I speak for all our families in thanking Peter from the bottom of our hearts. He’s shown once again what a real star he is."

The rest of us won't have long to wait for the finale of Car Share either, after the BBC confirmed that it will be airing in May.