Bob Saget, Full House actor and comedian, dies aged 65 – Hollywood pays tribute

American comedian Bob Saget, best known for his role as Danny Tanner on the hit sitcom Full House, has died at the age of 65.

The star, whose work also included presenting America’s Funniest Videos and voicing the older Ted Mosby on How I Met Your Mother, was found unresponsive in his room on Sunday and was pronounced dead on the scene – with no cause of death having been released at this stage.

In a statement, the Saget family wrote: “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.

“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Many Hollywood names, including several of Saget’s co-stars, have led the tributes, with John Stamos writing on Twitter that he was “broken”.

“I am gutted,” he continued. “I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Meanwhile, many other stars from the comedy world also expressed their sadness, with Billy Crystal describing Saget as “a great friend and one of the funniest and sweetest people I have ever known”, and Jon Stewart adding that he was “just the funniest and nicest”.

Gilbert Gottfried wrote: “I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget,” while Whoopi Goldberg said: “Sail on my friend Bob Saget, with your huge heart and abject lunacy, my condolences to his daughters & other family.”

And Seinfeld star Jason Alexander tweeted: “I know that people lose loved ones, good people, every day. No one gets a pass. But the loss of Bob Saget hits deep. If you didn’t know him, he was kind and dear and cared about people deeply. He was the definition of ‘a good egg’. Too soon he leaves.”

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo, and three daughters from his first marriage to Sherri Kramer.