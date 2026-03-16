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Boarders creator Daniel Lawrence Taylor: "TV has taken a step back, but a lot of us have pushed through and shown that we can tell our stories well"
Boarders creator Daniel Lawrence Taylor chats to Pass the Mic about the end of his hit comedy series and whether the TV industry is taking diversity seriously.
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Published: Monday, 16 March 2026 at 11:39 am
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