Prepare for even more mind games, as the BBC has confirmed a new three-year deal that will keep The Traitors and The Celebrity Traitors on BBC One until at least 2030!

The multi award-winning psychological series will continue to provide audiences with even more twists, turns, secrets, epic missions, deceptions, banishments and, of course, murders aplenty.

The renewal news reflects the BBC's ongoing investment in "original, high‑impact entertainment that captivates and brings together audiences across the UK by connecting everyone to unmissable content".

The landmark deal also cements iPlayer's position as the UK home of the Traitors franchise, with not just the UK versions available but also international variations too, including gripping series from the US, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment commissioning at the BBC, said: "We are proud to remain faithful to The Traitors and The Celebrity Traitors until 2030 and wanted to say a big thank you to the outstanding team at Studio Lambert Scotland for bringing it to screen.

"We can’t wait to share many more twists and turns with viewers all across the UK in the coming years."

The Traitors took the nation by storm once more last year, with the celebrity edition achieving an average audience of 14.9 million across its run, with a peak of 15.4 million for the finale.

Its success made it the top entertainment episode across the whole market since 2016, and the number one series across all genres and platforms in 2025.

Meanwhile the fourth season of The Traitors, that debuted earlier this year, achieved a 12.5 million 28-day average, with majority viewing driven by BBC iPlayer, making up 6.6 million of the audience (53 per cent). This is the second biggest series across the market since the start of 2025, only behind The Celebrity Traitors.

Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert, added: "The Traitors has become a genuine television phenomenon across the world, but especially in the UK, and we’re thrilled to continue the journey with the BBC. It’s hugely exciting that audiences will have many more years of strategy, suspense and shocking twists still to come."

The fifth season of The Traitors will arrive on BBC One and iPlayer in 2027 and will be followed by season 6 in 2028, season 7 in 2029 and season 8 in 2030.

While The Celebrity Traitors season 2 will arrive later in 2026 and will be followed by season 3 in 2027, season 4 in 2028 and season 5 in 2029.

The Traitors season 1-4 and The Celebrity Traitors season 1 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

