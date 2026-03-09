❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Boarders creator Daniel Lawrence Taylor talks ending his beloved comedy show: "I want to keep making work about the Black experience"
As his culture-clash school comedy Boarders returns for a final term, Daniel Lawrence Taylor reveals why humour is more effective than anger.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Monday, 9 March 2026 at 5:00 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad