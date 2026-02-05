It's time to bid farewell to Boarders, which has continued to bring the laughs ever since it first landed on our screens in 2024.

Ad

Now, it's time to gear up for the third and final term at St Gilberts, with it now being revealed who will be making up the guest cast this time around – plus, we've got some exciting first look pictures.

As well as returning main cast members Aruna Jalloh (Femi), Jodie Campbell (Leah), Josh Tedeku (Jaheim), Myles Kamwendo (Omar) and Sekou Diaby (Toby), there's also set to be a raft of new faces this season.

Those include Rufus Jones (Rivals) as George Tramley, Cheddar’s MP father; Patrick Baladi (Breeders) as Carol’s ex, Alfie Watlington-Geese, as well as Taskmaster star and comedian Fatiha El-Ghorri, who will star as Mrs El-Fassi, a formidable rival headmistress.

Fatiha El-Ghorri as Mrs El Fassi in Boarders season 3. BBC

Kenyah Sandy (Small Axe) joins the cast as Leah’s new love interest Benjamin, while Daisy Jacob (Tell Me Everything) plays Pixie, "a new girl who quickly catches Femi’s attention". Louis Thresher (Coven Academy) is set to star as Jonny, "Omar’s new friend who wants to be more than just friends", and Nagaieh Dad joins as Yusef, "an unpredictable agent of chaos who pulls Abby into his orbit."

The third series, which premieres next month, promises to be "a bold, funny and emotionally charged conclusion, to bring the story of Boarders to a fitting and unforgettable close".

Fans will remember that things left on an open-ended note in regards to the future of Jaheim, who was offered an American exchange for one entire year, starting from next term. Will he take it? We'll just have to wait and see.

Read more:

The comedy-drama has continued to entertain its viewers, striking a chord with audiences and also providing plenty of laughs as we focus on five Black inner-city teenagers who gain scholarships to a prestigious boarding school. Over the course of the two previous seasons, we've seen how scandal, love and rivalry has rocked the tight-knit group, as well as pressures and struggles from back home in the capital.

This time round, the final term pressure is well and truly on, it seems. The synopsis for season 3 reads: "Now they’ve made it to the final term, exams are looming and the pressure is on. They’ve set their sights on big futures - but new dramas are erupting everywhere. A shocking school rivalry brings violence, love triangles and shattered friendships. Can the scholarship kids conquer the madness to come out on top?"

Sekou Diaby and Assa Kanouté in Boarders season 3. ALISTAIR HEAP

Returning cast members include Niky Wardley as Carol, Assa Kanouté as Abby, Tallulah Greive as Beatrix, Rosie Graham as Florence, Georgina Sadler as Mabel, Zheng Xi Yong as Xiang, Archie Fisher as Cheddar, Andrew Harmon-Gray as Graham, Ruxandra Porojnicu as Yelena, Maxim Ays as Felix, Kendra Brown as Devonyé, Al Foran as Stanley, William Andrews as Mackers and Yuriri Naka as Ms Kaneko.

On the announcement of the guest cast, writer, creator and executive producer Daniel Lawrence Taylor, says: “I can’t wait for audiences to dive into our third and final season of Boarders. This final chapter delivers all the fun, funnies and messiness that fans have come to adore. I’m incredibly grateful for the love and support the show has received - it’s truly been a labour of love. Here's to one last ride!”

Similarly, Studio Lambert Creative Director for scripted, Madeleine Sinclair, says: “We’ve been so lucky with our hugely talented cast on Boarders, from our brilliant returning characters to the exciting new faces joining for series three. This final term at St Gilbert’s goes out with a bang, as Daniel’s scripts take us on a wild journey of ambition, rivalry and mayhem. We’ve pulled out all the stops to give Boarders the send-off that this special show, and its wonderful fans, deserve."

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Boarders will arrive for its third and final season next month on BBC iPlayer, BBC One and BBC Three.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.