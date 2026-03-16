In a very big night for the film, One Battle After Another was named best picture at last night's 98th Academy Awards in LA – with director Paul Thomas Anderson's film beating the likes of Sinners and Hamnet to become the latest winner of Hollywood's most coveted honour.

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The film took home an additional five awards, including best director for Anderson, best music, best casting, and best adapted screenplay.

An absent Sean Penn also took home the award for best supporting actor, beating the likes of Frankenstein's Jacob Elordi and Sentimental Value's Stellan Skarsgard, for his performance in One Battle After Another.

Meanwhile, Michael B Jordan took home a much-contested best actor award for his work as identical twins in the night's most-nominated film, Sinners, while the film also won best original screenplay, best music, and best cinematography.

Awards season constant Jessie Buckley did indeed win best actress for her turn in Hamnet, while Amy Madigan won her first Oscar for her turn as Gladys in the horror film Weapons.

Elsewhere, there were also wins for the likes of K-Pop Demon Hunters for best animated feature, Sentimental Value for best international film, and Mr Nobody Against Putin for best documentary feature.

Read below for the full list of nominees and winners.

Oscar winners 2026: Full list of Academy Awards winners

Best picture

  • Bugonia
  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another - WINNER
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams

Best director

  • Chloe Zhao – Hamnet
  • Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
  • Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another - WINNER
  • Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
  • Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Best actor

  • Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
  • Michael B Jordan – Sinners - WINNER
  • Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best actress

  • Jessie Buckley – Hamnet - WINNER
  • Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
  • Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
  • Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
  • Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best supporting actor

  • Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
  • Delroy Lindo – Sinners
  • Sean Penn – One Battle After Another - WINNER
  • Stellan Skarsgaard – Sentimental Value

Best supporting actress

  • Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
  • Amy Madigan – Weapons - WINNER
  • Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
  • Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best original screenplay

  • Blue Moon
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners - WINNER

Best adapted screenplay

  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another - WINNER
  • Train Dreams

Best animated feature

  • Arco
  • Elio
  • K-Pop Demon Hunters - WINNER
  • Little Amélie of the Character of Rain
  • Zootropolis 2

Best international film

  • The Secret Agent
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • Sentimental Value - WINNER
  • Sirat
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best original score

  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners - WINNER

Best original song

  • Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless
  • Golden from K-Pop Demon Hunters - WINNER
  • I Lied to You from Sinners
  • Sweet Dreams of Joy from Viva Verdi!
  • Train Dreams from Train Dreams

Best costume design

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • Frankenstein - WINNER
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners
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Best cinematography

  • Frankenstein
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners - WINNER
  • Train Dreams

Best documentary feature

  • The Alabama Solution
  • Come See Me in the Good Light
  • Cutting Through Rocks
  • Mr Nobody Against Putin - WINNER
  • The Perfect Neighbour

Best film editing

  • F1
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another - WINNER
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Best production design

  • Frankenstein - WINNER
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Best makeup and hairstyling

  • Frankenstein - WINNER
  • Kokuho
  • Sinners
  • The Smashing Machine
  • The Ugly Stepsister

Best sound

  • F1 - WINNER
  • Frankenstein
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Sirat

Best visual effects

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash - WINNER
  • F1
  • Jurassic World: Rebirth
  • The Lost Bus
  • Sinners

Best casting

  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another - WINNER
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sinners

Best short documentary

  • All the Empty Rooms - WINNER
  • Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
  • Children No More: "Were and are Gone"
  • The Devil is Busy
  • Perfectly a Strangeness

Best short film (animation)

  • Butterfly
  • Forevergreen
  • The Girl Who Cried Pearls - WINNER
  • Retirement Plan
  • The Three Sisters

Best short film (live action)

  • Butcher's Stain
  • A Friend of Dorothy
  • Jane Austen's Period Drama
  • The Singers - WINNER
  • Two People Exchanging Saliva

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Authors

Patrick Cremona, RadioTimes.com's senior film writer looking at the camera and smiling
Patrick CremonaSenior Film Writer

Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.

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