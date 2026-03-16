In a very big night for the film, One Battle After Another was named best picture at last night's 98th Academy Awards in LA – with director Paul Thomas Anderson's film beating the likes of Sinners and Hamnet to become the latest winner of Hollywood's most coveted honour.

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The film took home an additional five awards, including best director for Anderson, best music, best casting, and best adapted screenplay.

An absent Sean Penn also took home the award for best supporting actor, beating the likes of Frankenstein's Jacob Elordi and Sentimental Value's Stellan Skarsgard, for his performance in One Battle After Another.

Meanwhile, Michael B Jordan took home a much-contested best actor award for his work as identical twins in the night's most-nominated film, Sinners, while the film also won best original screenplay, best music, and best cinematography.

Awards season constant Jessie Buckley did indeed win best actress for her turn in Hamnet, while Amy Madigan won her first Oscar for her turn as Gladys in the horror film Weapons.

Elsewhere, there were also wins for the likes of K-Pop Demon Hunters for best animated feature, Sentimental Value for best international film, and Mr Nobody Against Putin for best documentary feature.

Read below for the full list of nominees and winners.

Oscar winners 2026: Full list of Academy Awards winners

Best picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another - WINNER

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best director

Chloe Zhao – Hamnet

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another - WINNER

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Best actor

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan – Sinners - WINNER

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet - WINNER

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best supporting actor

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo – Sinners

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another - WINNER

Stellan Skarsgaard – Sentimental Value

Best supporting actress

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan – Weapons - WINNER

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best original screenplay

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners - WINNER

Best adapted screenplay

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another - WINNER

Train Dreams

Best animated feature

Arco

Elio

K-Pop Demon Hunters - WINNER

Little Amélie of the Character of Rain

Zootropolis 2

Best international film

The Secret Agent

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value - WINNER

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best original score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners - WINNER

Best original song

Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless

Golden from K-Pop Demon Hunters - WINNER

I Lied to You from Sinners

Sweet Dreams of Joy from Viva Verdi!

Train Dreams from Train Dreams

Best costume design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein - WINNER

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

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Best cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners - WINNER

Train Dreams

Best documentary feature

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr Nobody Against Putin - WINNER

The Perfect Neighbour

Best film editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another - WINNER

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best production design

Frankenstein - WINNER

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best makeup and hairstyling

Frankenstein - WINNER

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Best sound

F1 - WINNER

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirat

Best visual effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash - WINNER

F1

Jurassic World: Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Best casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another - WINNER

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Best short documentary

All the Empty Rooms - WINNER

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: "Were and are Gone"

The Devil is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Best short film (animation)

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls - WINNER

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Best short film (live action)

Butcher's Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen's Period Drama

The Singers - WINNER

Two People Exchanging Saliva

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