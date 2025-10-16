Throughout his career, Guillermo del Toro has crafted a number of spellbinding original films, from Pan's Labyrinth to The Shape of Water. But for most of his life, there have been two classic tales he's been desperate to adapt: Pinocchio and Frankenstein.

The first of those was ticked off the Mexican auteur's list back in 2022, when his stunning stop-motion animation of Carlo Collodi's timeless fable was released by Netflix. And now, the streamer has financed his other dream project as well.

Del Toro's take on Mary Shelley's iconic work of gothic fiction stars Oscar Isaac as the titular scientist and Jacob Elordi as the Creature he fashions, with Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz and David Bradley among the other names in the star-studded cast.

It debuted to some strong reviews at the Venice Film Festival in late August – with our own 5-star verdict calling it a "tragic tale told in a captivating manner" – and seems very likely to go down well with long-time fans of the director's work. It could also possibly play a role in the upcoming awards seasons.

Like most of Netflix's awards hopefuls, Frankenstein will be getting a limited theatrical release before it arrives on the streamer – read on to find out when you'll be able to watch it from the comfort of your own home.

When is Frankenstein released on Netflix?

There's not too long to wait before the film will arrive on streaming, with the Netflix release confirmed for Friday 7th November.

That's exactly three weeks after the theatrical release on Friday 17th October – a slightly longer gap than in some cases, but by no means a huge delay.

And we would very much recommend seeing the film in cinemas during it's theatrical run if you have the chance: Del Toro's use of magnificent handcrafted sets and the wonderful production design deserve to be seen on as big a screen as possible.

It won't be showing at all major cinemas throughout the country, but check your local cinemas to see if there's an option that suits you.

Frankenstein trailer

If you can't make up your mind whether to watch the film in cinemas or wait for streaming, perhaps watching the trailer below will convince you one way or another – it certainly gives a good impression of the look and tone of the adaptation:

Frankenstein is released in limited cinemas on 17th October 2025 and arrives on Netflix on 7th November 2025.

