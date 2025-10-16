❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
When is Frankenstein out on Netflix? Streaming release date for Guillermo del Toro adaptation
The new take on Mary Shelley's iconic gothic novel is almost upon us.
Radio Times offer - 10 weeks for £10
Published: Thursday, 16 October 2025 at 9:43 am
Authors
Patrick CremonaSenior Film Writer
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.
Ad
Ad
Ready to jump in? 5 weeks for £2
Find the latest must-watch autumn dramas and so much more when you subscribe to Radio Times. Last chance – offer ends 16th October.
Subscribe now
Ad