Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value explores the intricacies of family dynamics and generational trauma. Starring Stellan Skarsgård and Renate Reinsve, the celebrated Scandinavian actors play a father and daughter duo who have a complex, troubled relationship.

Ad

With a previous Oscar nomination to his name, Trier's film has received critical and box office as well as being nominated for a number of accolades. After being completely snubbed at the SAGs, the Norwegian-language film was nominated for eight BAFTAs and Golden Globes at both award shows, taking home multiple gongs.

The film has also been nominated in nine categories at the upcoming Oscars next month including best picture, best director and best actress.

If you didn't get a chance to catch Sentimental Value at the cinema in the busy winter months of the new year, then here's how you can watch the modern classic online ahead of the Academy Awards.

Renate Reinsve as Nora in Sentimental Value. MUBI

How to watch Sentimental Value – is it streaming?

Yes, Sentimental Value is available to watch at home. As of 13 February 2026, it is available to stream on the arthouse subscription service Mubi – along with a number of other films by Trier including the aforementioned The Worst Person in the World.

A seven-day free trial is available for this service, which is also available to bundle as an add-on with Prime Video.

Meanwhile you don't have Mubi, it can also be bought and kept on Sky Store for £13.99, rented on Apple TV for £9.99, or bought on Prime Video for £13.99.

With the Academy Awards on the horizon, there is still the odd cinema showing Sentimental Value, but such screenings are few and far between.

What is Sentimental Value about?

Sentimental Value explores the intricate and troubled relationship between two daughters, played by Renate Reinsve and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, and their estranged father Stellan Skarsgård. An already fractured relationship begins to unravel when they are forced to reunite as the father begins produces a film about their family history.

The official synopsis reads: "Nora, a successful stage actress, reunites with her estranged father, Gustav Borg, a once-renowned film director planning a comeback with a script based on their family. When Gustav offers Nora the lead role, which she promptly declines, he turns his attention to a rising Hollywood starlet instead."

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas and Elle Fanning. MUBI

Sentimental Value cast: Who stars alongside Stellan Skarsgård and Renate Reinsve?

Stellan Skarsgård won the best supporting actor Golden Globe for his role as Gustav and also received a BAFTA nomination in the same category as well as his first ever Oscar nomination with the performance being dubbed the Swedish actor's "crowning achievement". The upcoming Academy Awards sees four of the cast members nominated in individual categories as well nine nominations for the film overall.

You can find a cast list below:

Stellan Skarsgård as Gustav Borg

Renate Reinsve as Nora Borg

Elle Fanning as Rachel Kemp

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas as Agnes Borg Pettersen

Anders Danielsen Lie as Jakob

Jesper Christensen as Michael

Lena Endre as Ingrid Berger

Cory Michael Smith as Sam

Catherine Cohen as Nicky

Sentimental Value trailer

Still not decided whether it's worth your time? Perhaps the trailer below will convince you one way or another.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.