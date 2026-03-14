Sinners becoming the 2026 best picture winner would prove the Oscars don't need to play it safe
Ryan Coogler's Mississippi-set horror has more nominations than any film in history — and is much more than just a vampire story.
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Published: Saturday, 14 March 2026 at 8:00 am
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