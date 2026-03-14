From the moment Sinners hit cinema screens back in April of last year, it was clear that it would be a contender in the Hollywood awards race. There was immediate critical acclaim for everything from storytelling and soundtrack to casting and cinematography, which culminated in 16 Oscar nominations – the most received by a single film in history.

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But now, as 98th Academy Awards draws near, Sinners has increasingly felt like a worthy winner of the best picture Oscar.

Yet another impressive outing from writer/director Ryan Coogler (Black Panther, Fruitvale Station) and star Michael B Jordan (Creed, Without Remorse), Sinners is set in Jim Crow-era Mississippi and follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack (Jordan) as they return to their hometown and open a juke joint, which reunites them with friends and loved ones like their cousin, Sammie 'Preacher Boy' Moore (Miles Caton).

But what starts as a night of celebration for the Blues soon descends into destruction as the vampire Remmick (Jack O'Connell) arrives with a trail of blood in his wake.

The acclaim for Sinners feels more important than ever in a time when people of colour around the world are facing an exhausting cycle of violence and dehumanising rhetoric. Coogler takes a setting that constantly tells Black and brown communities that their lives are disposable and puts their ancestry and spirituality at the centre, proving they are important and have epic stories to be told.

Just look at one the film's most striking scenes, the transcendent juke-joint dance sequence. As Sammie sings I Lied To You, spirits from the past and present are drawn into the joint, which catches the attention of Remmick, who hopes to turn Sammie into a vampire and use his gift of music to reconnect with his ancestors. It's an extraordinary moment, so it's no surprise that it's this very song that Caton will perform at this year's Oscars.

Ryan Coogler accepts the Original Screenplay Award for 'Sinners' on stage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. Photo by Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

At the heart of Sinners' success is its cast, with many members rightfully nominated in other Oscar categories, including Michael B Jordan for best actor, Delroy Lindo for best supporting actor and Wunmi Mosaku for best supporting actress, which she also won at this year's BAFTAs.

For Caton, Sinners marks his onscreen debut, which is a feat made even more impressive by how much he holds his own opposite these acting greats – even when Sammie is made to feel weak and less spirited than his twin cousins.

The last – and only – film to even resemble a horror movie and win best picture was The Silence of the Lambs in 1992 — and while there have been impressive accomplishments from other horror entries over the years (The Substance, Get Out), arguably none have had as rightful a claim as Sinners.

Michael B Jordan in Sinners. WB

For Hollywood, a victory for Sinners would prove that a best picture winner doesn't need to "play it safe". It would declare that a film dealing in the supernatural and the lore of vampires can be treated as serious art rather than "just another vampire movie".

Indeed, in one of the two credits scenes, Coogler leaves audiences with a sentence to send shivers down their spines – and truly encapsulates the heart of his film's story. With all the oppression around them, Sinners' revelling characters were only truly free during their time spent in the juke joint before sundown, as even if Remmick wasn't summoned, a racist mob would still come to attack. When reunited with Sammie decades after the events of the deadly night, Stack is asked if he also felt that, before the sun went down, it was the best day of his life.

He replies: "No doubt about it. Last time I seen my brother. Last time I seen the sun. And just for a few hours, we was free."

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