The first features Miller as King John challenged to a rap battle by the barons at Runnymede. We're especially impressed by the kingly crotch grab...

The second is a spin on The Proclaimers song 500 Miles, celebrating 800 years of the 'Super Charter'. If only King John had known what he'd agreed to...

Advertisement

Watch both videos below, and raise a toast to 800 years of the document that would change how people were governed forever.