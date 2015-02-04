Ben Miller shows off his royal rapping skills for Horrible Histories
The cast of the CBBC comedy celebrate 800 years of Magna Carta with two epic music videos
All hail the king of rap, Ben Miller.
The comedian shows off his lyrical skills in the upcoming Horrible Histories' Magna Carta special. Two of the comedy's now-legendary music videos have been posted online ahead of the show's airing this Saturday.
The first features Miller as King John challenged to a rap battle by the barons at Runnymede. We're especially impressed by the kingly crotch grab...
The second is a spin on The Proclaimers song 500 Miles, celebrating 800 years of the 'Super Charter'. If only King John had known what he'd agreed to...
Watch both videos below, and raise a toast to 800 years of the document that would change how people were governed forever.