The series follows hitman Barry Berkman (Hader) as he attempts to immerse himself in the world of acting and leave the criminal underworld behind. It has been deemed enough of a hit with the critics and its audience that HBO have locked in Hader and co-creator Alec Berg for another eight episodes before its sophomore season really gets going.

Season two, which follows on from the shocking finale that saw Barry murder his acting coach Gene Cousenau's (Henry Winkler) girlfriend after she discovered his true identity, is currently airing on Wednesdays on Sky Atlantic in the UK.

Barry picked up two Emmy awards at last year's ceremony, with Hader and Winkler winning in the comedy actor categories (lead and supporting).

Barry airs Wednesdays at 10:45pm on Sky Atlantic and is available to stream on NOW TV