It's been four long years since Ugly Betty left our screens, but how well does America Ferrera remember the character that made her famous? We put her knowledge to the test when we sat down for a chat with the actress who voices Astrid in new animated sequel How To Train Your Dragon 2.

But it wasn't just her memory skills we quizzed her on... When asked whether she'd be keen to "do a Veronica Mars" and give Ugly Betty fans a movie, she replied, "I think that would be a lot of fun." Watch this space...