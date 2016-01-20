It may have divided fans when it was first broadcast but Sherlock's The Sign of Three has facilitated more than one holy union – first it brought Mary and John together, and now it's proved the perfect catalyst for Mindy Kaling and Amanda Abbington to forge a Twitter friendship.

Comedy stalwart Kaling took to Twitter to share her love of drunk Sherlock and John, and it wasn't long before Amanda Abbington spotted her message.