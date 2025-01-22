In the series, Brand was Gervais's character Tony's trusty companion, who helped him to come to terms with the death of his wife Lisa.

Regarding Anti’s passing, Gervais said in a statement: "This is such sad news. Anti was a beautiful soul. We hit it off straight away and she helped make After Life my favourite filming experience of all time.

"I’m so glad that I told her a hundred times a day that she was a very good girl."

As well as starring After Life, Anti also had roles in the 2014 Tom Cruise film Edge of Tomorrow, 2016 film Trespass Against Us, 2020 film The Midnight Sky and 2023 film The Boys in the Boat.

She also had roles in other TV shows including The Capture, Doc Martin and Midsomer Murders, and appeared on Britain’s Got More Talent and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

After Life came to an end with its third season in 2022, with Gervais later telling RadioTimes.com that while he does plan to work on another TV series, he was at the time "loving touring", so would be focusing on that first.

He also said that whatever his next TV project ends up being, it will be "totally different" to After Life.

