Exclusive – Staged season 3 would need to “up the ante”, says creator Simon Evans

Simon Evans, the creator and writer of Staged, said that he would pen a third season or special episode “in a heartbeat” should the BBC lockdown comedy get renewed.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Evans said would love the opportunity to write again for series stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen, who lead the Staged cast.

“I mean, look, let’s be honest, if there was an opportunity to write again for David and Michael, I would do it in a heartbeat. They are absolutely gorgeous. They make [my writing] 200 per cent better just by showing up and reading it,” he said.

He added: “Yeah, of course, if there was the opportunity to do a special if the right idea came along, to make some more [Staged] if the context were right, then that would be lovely. But I’ve seen enough things try to outstay their welcome, so the last thing I would want to do is to damage what I’m really proud [of]… so I wouldn’t want to risk that.

“But please don’t accuse me of being a hypocrite if there’s a series three announced in three days!” he joked, before clarifying: “There’s not”.

Staged season two incorporated a big, meta twist (which you can read about in our Staged season two review) that flipped the first season’s premise on its head – and Evans (who plays himself) said he would also hope to “up the ante” for a theoretical third season.

“I think I would probably have to [include another twist]. I mean, I’ve relatively new to television and thrilled to be in these waters with these amazing people, but when I was working in theatre – and before that I was a magician – my whole area of passion is if you’ve got an audience, let’s play with them a little bit, let’s tease them and titillate them and let’s surprise them, wherever we possible can…”

He added: “Certainly if we were to do more Staged, it would probably have to up the ante again, because people will be expecting something now. So we’d have to surprise everybody.

“Whether or not there is one [a third season], I think I’d need a bit of time to work out what that [twist] could be.”

