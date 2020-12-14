Here’s just a taste of what’s on offer this Christmas...

Father Brown

Father Brown fans rejoice, because the super sleuth priest is back! Mark Williams (The Fast Show, Harry Potter) returns as the crime-solving cleric with a penchant for solving grisly murders – a handy feat given that his parish has a body count to rival the mean streets of Midsomer! Abetted by his loyal parishioners, including Bridgette McCarthy (Sorcha Cusack) and Lady Felicia Montague (Nancy Carroll), there’s no mystery Father Brown can’t unravel.

Wrap up with Father Brown, weeknights at 8pm, from Monday 21st December

Death in Paradise

Sun, sea and murder may not sound like the most appealing holiday mix, but when paradise looks this good, who cares? For a spell of pure escapism, shows don’t get much better than Death in Paradise. Ardal O’Hanlon (Father Ted, My Hero) stars as DI Jack Mooney, a detective committed to solving a slew of murders on the beautiful fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie – if only he didn’t hate sun, sea and sand…

Wrap up with Death in Paradise, weeknights at 9pm from Monday 21st December

Pride and Prejudice

If the festive season hasn’t sparked a twinkle in your eye yet, then Colin Firth’s iconic turn as the handsome yet haughty Mr Darcy in Pride and Prejudice surely will. Firth is at his smouldering best in this classic 1995 BBC adaptation of the Jane Austen novel, making this a romantic drama that deserves to be enjoyed time and again – if nothing else, just to see that famous lake scene!

Wrap up with Pride and Prejudice, New Year’s Day at 2.20pm

Call the Midwife

It may be Christmas, but there’s never any rest for the midwives of Poplar. Led by a supremely talented female cast including Pam Ferris, Helen George and Charlotte Ritchie, it’s no surprise Call the Midwife has fast become a national institution. Offering a candid view of motherhood, along with endless words to live by, this critically-acclaimed drama is heart-warming and heart-wrenching in equal measure. Have your tissues at the ready!

Wrap up with Call the Midwife, from 1pm, Sunday 20th December; continues weekdays at 3.20pm

