But then it really will be all over for another year. It'll be time to pack away the paddles, lycra shirts, fake tan and impish innuendos. The good news is that they don't go into storage; they go on holiday on the annual Strictly Come Dancing tour – and this year's line-up is the best yet.

Half of this year's finalists – Jay McGuiness and Georgie May Foote – will be showing off their moves, along with Anita Rani, Ainsley Harriott and Helen George. Two 2014 contestants will also be belatedly taking their turn: Frankie Bridge following the birth of her son in August, and Jake Wood who couldn't strut his stuff last year due to his EastEnders schedule.

There'll be paired up with eight of the pros: Giovanni Pernice, Gleb Savchenko, Aljaz Skorjanec, Karen Clifton, Kevin Clifton, Natalie Lowe and Janette Manrara.

Of course it wouldn't be Strictly without any judges. This year it's an all-male line-up of Len Goodman, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli. Keeping them in check will be another fabulous female host: Bake Off mainstay Mel Giedroyc, making her Strictly debut and no doubt out-punning them all.

The 2016 tour kicks off on Friday 22nd January in Birmingham, then whirls through Sheffield, Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Glasgow and Nottingham, before bowing out in London on Valentine's Day.

