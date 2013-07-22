The designers claim that a stay here can also be romantic or professional, we had our doubts – until we learned of the free WiFi, various meeting spaces and projector screens that can be set up in many of the rooms. The Signature Living space would certainly spice up any presentation.

Food and drink: Each of the three Signature Living buildings has a catering service with rotating food and signature cocktail menus. Sanctum is the onsite restaurant, serving posh pub grub and hearty desserts. But if playing chef is more your thing, each room and apartment comes with a full kitchen complete with all the utensils you might need at the ready.

Price: Apartments from £17 per person per night (midweek) or £45 per person per week (weekends), themed hotel room packages from £45 per person per night.

Address: 56 Stanley Street, Liverpool, UK L1 6DS, 0151 236 0166, signatureliving.co.uk

Radio Times Travel rating: 7/10 spacious, reasonably-priced, one-of-a-kind (if not slightly kitsch) accommodation.

