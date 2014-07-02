Little did the presenter – who built his career on eating high-calorie, giant food portions – know that #thinspiration is used in pro-anorexia and pro-bulimia circles.

One user wrote to Richman explaining that the phrase was sensitive and had upset a friend, who explained “thinspiration is very popular in pro-anorexia and pro-bulimia circles, generally consisting of pictures of emaciated bodies… Without context, thinspiration may not seem like a bad word, but a simple google search proves that it was created by a community of people with eating disorders to inspire each other to continue and celebrate their illnesses.”

Richman’s responded with the abbreviation "DILLIGAF", meaning "Do I Look Like I Give a f**k?"

A few back and fourths and screengrabs later – the social media comments spiralled out of control.

“Maybe realise that you aren’t being ‘trolled,’ but that you upset actual human beings,” wrote the original user.

Things went from bad to worse after other users jumped into the argument. Richman posted obsenities and told one user to: “Grab a razor blade and draw a bath. I doubt anyone will miss you.”

After a lot of unwanted attention, Richman has apologised via his agencey Teal Entertainment. “I want to apologise for my inexcusable remarks. I’ve long since struggled with my body image and have worked very hard to achieve a healthy weight," he said. "Instead of responding to hurtful comments with compassion, I lashed out in anger. I’m not asking for sympathy, but rather understanding and forgiveness. I can say with certainty that I'm taking a deep look at myself and I’m incredibly sorry to everyone I’ve hurt.”

In Man Finds Food, Richman travels the US looking for unique and surprising things to eat, and before his social media rant it was due to air in America today (July 2) on Travel Channel.

A Travel Channel spokesperson explained that Man Finds Food has been removed from the schedule but did not give a reason why. The spokesperson confirmed that the show had been postponed, but gave no information about another air date.