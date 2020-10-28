Xbox Series X unboxing: What’s inside the new Xbox box?

The dawn of a new gaming era is upon us as we are almost at the day when the next-generation consoles will be delivered to excited gamers all across the world. While the PS5 wait is a little longer (19th November here in the UK), the Xbox Series X is arriving nine days earlier on 10th November.

Xbox Series X pre-orders went live last month and sold out extremely quickly, while the PS5 pre-orders got off to a shaky start and many were left unable to get hold of one.

We have the brand new Xbox and have opened the box up to see what is inside when you get it- here are all the details you need to know! Stay tuned for our coverage of what we think of the console when it’s up and running which will be coming soon but for now, and to quote the movie Se7en… what’s in the box?

The Xbox Series X console

Xbox Series X controller

Pack of two batteries

HDMI cable

Power lead

Xbox Series X unboxing

The first thing I saw when the box was removed from the packaging was the Halo Infinite display on the back of it – a quick reminder that the biggest game that was supposed to be here for launch day will not be playable for some time. The front displays the logo for the console and is branded with the black-and-green colour scheme that instantly makes you think of Xbox – it’s a lovely box truth be told and it is currently displayed on a table because it feels wrong to put it straight in the loft for safekeeping.

Upon opening the box, you are first greeted with the console, which was larger than expected and makes my poor, worn-out Xbox One S look instantly dated when the two were placed next to each other. It’s a simple, sleek design that looks right at home on my TV cabinet – although the size presents some issues in terms of set-up, with the vertical option out of the window unless I want it to stand alone on the floor next to the cabinet that homes all my other devices.

Thankfully it looks just as good when laid horizontally, although I foolishly had it upside down at first before realising the error of my ways and feeling quite embarrassed – the glowing X goes top right just in case you wondered!

Elsewhere in the box, you have the new controller which happily comes with a pair of batteries so you won’t be caught out if you have forgotten to buy any. The controller looks like the ones we have had before but with Xbox mastering how to make a great controller, there was no need to break the mould here and the small changes, including an improved grip and a share button, located right in the middle of the controller, are welcome.

You do only get the one controller so if you want to play with someone else in your household, you will need to buy an Xbox Series X controller to have the second. You can also buy a play and charge kit for Xbox if you prefer to avoid the changing of batteries.

Rounding out the package is what you need to actually get the console working – so an HDMI cable that is a decent length and of course the plug that connects into the back of the Series X. Everything other than the console can be found in a black compartment inside the box at the back. We’re pointing this out as it was not overly clear there was a second compartment and for a moment there was a panic that I had literally just been sent the console with no way to power it up!

So, there are no major surprises when you get your hands on the Xbox Series X but there does not really need to be. It’s a lovely looking machine that comes in a fancy box and has all you need to get started for the next-generation of gaming. Now we just need to wait and see how it plays and whether it lives up the hype once it is booted up and ready to go.

