Compared to its predecessor, the reMarkable 2, the all-new tablet features a textured glass cover lens and lower writing latency, meaning it should feel even closer to writing with paper and pen.

It also bears the first adjustable reading light, suitable for bright and dark conditions, and has undergone tweaks in battery life, storage and speed.

"Millions of people around the world rely on reMarkable to find focus and do their best work," said Phil Hess, CEO of reMarkable.

"reMarkable Paper Pro makes the experience even better, adding just enough technology to your workflow without getting in your brain’s way. We’ve built upon the success of reMarkable 2 to create a device that offers the best writing and reading experience ever on a paper tablet."

For the full rundown of features, specs, and that all important price, here's what you need to know about the reMarkable Paper Pro.

Buy reMarkable Paper Pro from £559 at reMarkable

The reMarkable Paper Pro launched on Thursday 5th September and is available to buy outright from this date.

Be aware however that shipping takes between 13 and 23 days, so you won't be able to get your hands on it for a few weeks.

reMarkable Paper Pro UK price

The reMarkable Paper Pro is their most expensive paper tablet yet, starting at £559 with the standard Marker. You can also buy it with the more advanced Marker Plus for £599 or get an additional Folio (case) from £79.

This is significantly more expensive than the previous reMarkable 2, which cost between £389 and £429.

reMarkable Paper Pro design: What does this new paper tablet look like?

The reMarkable Paper Pro ditches the previous monochrome look for full-blown technicolour.

The new Canvas Colour display can render more than 20,000 colours, using millions of ink particles to give it optimum saturation and depth. When writing and sketching you can select up to nine colours which can then be blended and layered in any way you choose – ideal if you want to highlight sections of your notes. Plus, you can read magazines, eBooks and more in full colour.

The Paper Pro also boasts a larger display size than its predecessor – 11.8 inches to 10.3 inches – but is also slightly thicker and heavier – 5.1mm compared to 4.7mm. It comes with an adjustable reading light to increase the comfort of reading at night and in bright sunlight.

Most important of all for the reMarkable, the paper-like feel has been enhanced even more with a textured glass cover lens, designed to create realistic friction and even more natural writing feel.

reMarkable Paper Pro features: What does this new paper tablet do?

In terms of features, the reMarkable Paper Pro functions largely the same as the reMarkable 2. The tablet is designed to be a smart alternative to paper; able to write handwritten notes, read and review documents (including marking up PDFs), and access a wide-range of reading material including newspapers and e-books.

The tablet can also import Microsoft Office files, sync up with documents in your OneDrive, Google Drive or Dropbox, and organise your notes into easy folders.

So what's changed? Well the Paper Pro has a lower writing latency of 12 milliseconds compared to 21, higher 64GB storage, and faster charging capabilities – you can now get from 0-90% in 90 minutes.

How to buy new reMarkable Paper Pro

The reMarkable Paper Pro is now available to buy outright from the reMarkable website. You won't be able to buy it from other tech retailers like Currys until a later date.

Right now you can get the new paper tablet with a free Marker, or upgrade to the Marker Plus for £40.

