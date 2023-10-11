Have no fear - we've outlined any monthly fees out nice and clearly below. If you're looking at purchasing a Fire TV Stick you can see our best Fire TV Stick deals, or for more information see our Amazon Fire Stick guide and Amazon Fire Stick review.

Is there a monthly fee for a Fire Stick?

Essentially, no. There is no monthly cost to use an Amazon Fire Stick. So once you've paid the initial purchase fee, there's no additional cost just to use your fancy new streaming stick.

However, several of the apps and channels available on the Fire Stick will require subscriptions in order to access them. This includes major streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, BritBox, Apple TV+, and Hayu.

However, there are plenty of free channels available on the streaming device, including catch-up services such as BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5, and UKTV Play. You can also buy and rent films and TV from Amazon without paying for a subscription.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that some channels may require a small payment to download, though that won’t be the case for the major streaming services.

How much is a Fire Stick?

While there is no monthly cost for a Fire Stick, you will, of course, have to purchase the physical stick itself first. The price will depend on whether you would like to shell out for the 4K edition or not - or if undecided you can see our guide to the best streaming stick available. All Fire TV Stick models come with voice control via Alexa.

Amazon Fire Stick

Amazon

The standard Fire Stick comes with HD streaming, an Alexa Voice Remote, and a generous 8GB memory.

Amazon Fire Stick 4K

The Amazon Fire Stick 4K does exactly what it says on the tin - the exact same as a regular Fire Stick but with 4K Ultra HD streaming, with support for HDR and Dolby Atmos.

