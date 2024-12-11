In recent years, the hype around Boxing Day has seen a slight drop with consumers last year spending around £3.7 billion – a 2.9% fall from previous years.

That being said, ForbesBurton reported last year's physical footfall in stores rose 39.2% from the week before, meaning there is still a strong amount of interest from shoppers.

But do you actually have to wait until Boxing Day to grab a good sale, a bit like Black Friday, these discount periods tend to get longer with every passing year.

So, below we've taken a look at what you can expect from this year's Christmas and Boxing Day sales, including when does it start, who takes part, and what early deals are on offer?

When do Boxing Day sales start?

HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

The Boxing Day sales traditionally start on 26th December, the day after Christmas.

The sales period started when Prime Minister John Major made changes to Sunday trading laws in the 1990s, allowing shops to be open for the Bank Holiday. It's also historically the time when stores clear out stock to make room to make room for new year goodies.

However, in recent years many UK retailers have began running early Boxing Day or Christmas sales, allowing you to pick up a bargain before the holidays.

When do Boxing Day sales end?

Although Boxing Day is just one day, most retailers now tend to merge the Boxing Day sales with the January sales, leading to one mega deals period.

That means you should have until mid-January to buy everything you need.

Which UK retailers have Boxing Day and Christmas sales?

Amazon – Early deals on Amazon products like the Amazon Echo Pop and Fire Tablets.

Early deals on Amazon products like the Amazon Echo Pop and Fire Tablets. AO – Savings on TVs, coffee machines and more household appliances.

Savings on TVs, coffee machines and more household appliances. Boots – Star Gifts campaign includes half-price savings on fragrances, wash sets and more.

Star Gifts campaign includes half-price savings on fragrances, wash sets and more. Bose – Up to 25% off wireless earbuds and headphones.

Up to 25% off wireless earbuds and headphones. Currys – Savings on TVs, hair dryers, laptops and more, plus free delivery over £40.

Savings on TVs, hair dryers, laptops and more, plus free delivery over £40. EE – Save up to £144 on iPhone 14 and up to £432 on S24 Ultra.

Save up to £144 on iPhone 14 and up to £432 on S24 Ultra. Garden Trading – 20% off garden accessories and Christmas décor.

20% off garden accessories and Christmas décor. John Lewis – Savings on Apple devices and tech, plus Samsung TVs and Phase Eight.

Savings on Apple devices and tech, plus Samsung TVs and Phase Eight. Lakeland– Huge discounts on heated airers and air-fryers.

Huge discounts on heated airers and air-fryers. Loop Earplugs – 25% off sitewide.

25% off sitewide. Ninja – £50 off air fryers including the Ninja Foodi Flex Drawer.

£50 off air fryers including the Ninja Foodi Flex Drawer. Not on the Highstreet – Christmas cards, wrapping, decorations and gifts for up to 30% off.

Christmas cards, wrapping, decorations and gifts for up to 30% off. Robert Dyas – Deals advent calendar with a big spotlight saving every day in December.

Deals advent calendar with a big spotlight saving every day in December. White Company – 20% off everything with the code WHITE20.

Does Amazon do Boxing Day sales?

Yes. Amazon takes part in the Boxing Day sales every year and offers a wide range of discounts. You can be sure they'll run offers across their own-brand products, such as Kindles, Amazon Fire Sticks and Ring Doorbells, as well as on participating brands like Shark, Dyson and Ninja.

Right now, we've already spotted a few tantalising deals like £30 off the Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024), 58% off the Amazon Echo Pop and 50% off the Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet.

Does Apple do Boxing Day sales?

No. Apple does not have its own Boxing Day sale. As with the Black Friday sales period and, let's face it, the rest of the year, Apple is very reticent about discounting its products.

Luckily, other stores like Very and John Lewis often find a way to run offers on Apple devices. So far we've seen £30 off the new iPhone 16 and £50 off the AirPods Pro (2nd gen).

Best early deals from UK Christmas sales

Meta Quest 3S bundle | £289

Meta

What's the deal: You can now get the brand-new Meta Quest 3S in a bundle with the game Batman: Arkham Shadow for free and a three month free trial of Meta Quest+.

Why we chose it: This mid-range VR headset is brand-new and comes with a ton of great features, including a a 90-120Hz refresh rate and incredible colour pass-through cameras with 4MP quality.

Buy Meta Quest 3S bundle from £289 at Currys

DYSON Airwrap Volumise Multi-Styler & Dryer | £479.99 £399.99

Currys

What's the deal: The Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler set is on sale for £80 off.

Why we chose it: If you want a new premium hair care set, you won't find a much better saving than this. Dyson's Multi-Styler is versatile, long-lasting, and comes in an attractive rose gold colour scheme.

Buy DYSON Airwrap Volumise Multi-Styler & Dryer for £479.99 £399.99 (save £80 or 16%) at Currys

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer | £199.99 £149.99

Currys

What's the deal: This offer sees the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer reduced to £149.99, down from £199.99.

Why we chose it: This is a top saving on a device that scored 5/5 on Good Food's best air fryer list. Plus, it will help with any healthy January resolutions.

Buy Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer for £199.99 £149.99 (save £50 or 25%) at Ninja

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds | £179.95 £129.95

Bose

What's the deal: Bose has reduced the price of their QuietComfort noise cancelling earbuds by £50.

Why we chose it: Bose's generous Christmas sale is perfect for audiophiles, with savings on their Earbuds, headphones and speakers.

Buy Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for £179.95 £129.95 (save £50 or 20%) at Bose

iPhone 16 | £999 £969

iPhone 16 Pro Max NIC COURY/AFP via Getty Images

What's the deal: John Lewis has dropped the iPhone 16 to £969 from £999, saving you £30.

Why we chose it: When it comes to the iPhone 16, any deal is nothing short of a miracle. We're certain the price won't drop much lower than this for a long time.

Buy iPhone 16 for £999 £969 (save £30 or 3%) at John Lewis

Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish | £239 £190

Harrods

What's the deal: At Harrods, we've tracked down this tempting £50 deal on the Le Creuset Cast Iron Casserole Dish.

Why we chose it: We don't have to tell you what a rarity it is to see Le Creuset discounted. This cast iron dish comes in the classic orange, plus green, black and red.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish for £239 £190 (save £49 or 20%) at Harrods

Three-tier heated airer | £249.99 £149.99

Lakeland

What's the deal: This Lakeland three-tier airer is on sale for £100 off, taking the cost to £149.99.

Why we chose it: We all know the temperature is dropping and heating costs are high, so a heated airer does the double job of drying your clothes quickly while not using up too much energy.

Buy Three-tier heated airer for £249.99 £149.99 (save £100 or 40%) at Lakeland

LEGO Wicked Welcome to Emerald City Set | £89.99 £84.99

LEGO

What's the deal: You can save £5 or 6% on this Wicked Emerald City LEGO set.

Why we chose it: If you're still on the Wicked hype train, or you know someone who is, this set is the ideal present.

Buy LEGO Wicked Welcome to Emerald City Set for £89.99 £84.99 (save £5 or 6%) at Amazon

Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024) | £99.99 £69.99

RING Battery Video Doorbell Plus Currys

What's the deal: The 2024 Ring Doorbell is on sale for £69.99 after being reduced by £30.

Why we chose it: If you're looking to upgrade your home security, this video doorbell is sure to do the trick.

Buy Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024) for £99.99 £69.99 (save £30 or 30%) at Amazon

AirPods Pro (2nd gen) | £229 £179

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) at Apple Apple

What's the deal: This deal from John Lewis has reduced the Apple AirPods Pro from £229 to £179.

Why we chose it: As we've said, Apple don't love discounts. So a saving of this size is definitely rare.

Buy AirPods Pro (2nd gen) for £229 £179 (save £50 or 21%) at John Lewis

EA Sports FC 25 | £69.99 £39.99

Very

What's the deal: EA Sports FC 25 is on sale at Amazon for both the PS5 and Xbox. The price has been lowered from £69.99 to £39.99.

Why we chose it: This by far one of the hottest games of the year and the perfect way for keeping yourself entertained during betwixt-mas.

Kids stay free at Alton Towers and get 2nd Day free at LEGOLAND

Merlin

What's the deal: Merlin Entertainments is running great discounts on their short breaks at LEGOLAND and Alton Towers from now until 16th December.

At LEGOLAND you can get the second day free on short breaks, this for any stay booked between 14th February and 27th July 2025. For Alton Towers, kids can stay and swim for free between 24th January and 13th March 2025.

Why we chose it: If you want to stave off the January blues, there's no better method than booking a short break at a theme park. With both of these offers, you and the family can get away and enjoy some quality time together for less.

