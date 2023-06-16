For a limited time only, Sky has discounted its Sky Cinema package from £12 to £8 a month – saving you 33% on everything from Jaws to Jumanji: The Next Level.

Calling all cinephiles: You can now get over 1,000 movies and 11 dedicated film channels for less with Sky Cinema.

Sky Cinema’s genre-defying range includes all the latest blockbuster releases, like Smile and Mrs Harris Goes to Paris. Plus, a huge back catalogue of classics, including The Godfather, Jurassic Park, and The Dark Knight. It also features exclusive Sky channels specially tailored to any viewer, from families to horror fans.

This offer will last from the 16th to the 30th of June and is for Sky Q customers only. Meaning all you Sky Stream and Sky Glass customers will have to pay full price for Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.

If you don’t already have Sky Q, its prices start at £28 a month with a £20 setup fee, so you’ll have to pay a total of £56 to benefit from this offer.

The Sky Cinema deal is available now, so grab it before it slips away at the end of the month.

Upgrade Sky Q with Sky Cinema for £12 £8 a month at Sky

What is Sky Q?

Sky Q is essentially a hub where you can see all of Sky’s channels, apps, and streaming services in one place. It comes as a box that connects via a satellite dish and allows you to hop between Sky TV, Disney +, Netflix, and so much more.

Sky Q is available to buy for £28 a month in a basic package that includes over 100 channels not on Freeview and over 500 boxsets, so you can binge to your heart’s content. You can then build up your Sky Q box with extra packages, like the Sky Sports package for £20 a month or, as we’ve said, Sky Cinema.

The Sky Q box comes with an additional £20 setup fee over an 18-month contract.

For a closer look at this, check out our guide to what is Sky Q? and Sky Q vs Sky Stream.

Get Sky Q for £28 a month

What channels are included in Sky Cinema?

Sky Cinema has over 1,000 films on demand and 11 dedicated movie channels. It covers everything from age-old classics to new releases, plus Sky Movie originals like the award-winning Promising Young Woman. You also get free access to Paramount+, which will usually cost £6.99 a month, giving you access to the likes of Titanic, Beverley Hills Cop and Dead Poets Society.

Here’s the full list of channels available on Sky Cinema:

Sky Cinema Premiere

Sky Cinema Animation

Sky Cinema Greats

Sky Cinema Comedy

Sky Cinema Select

Sky Cinema Action

Sky Cinema Sci-fi Horror

Sky Cinema Thriller

Sky Cinema Hits

Sky Cinema Drama

Sky Cinema Family

Upgrade Sky Q with Sky Cinema for £12 £8 a month at Sky

How to get Sky Cinema on Sky Q

You can add Sky Cinema to your Sky Q account by heading to the Sky website and finding “Watch” in the top bar. This will then bring up a drop-down menu that includes “Cinema.” Once you’ve clicked on this, you simply scroll down to where it says “Upgrade Now” and off you go!

Upgrade Sky Q with Sky Cinema for £12 £8 a month at Sky

