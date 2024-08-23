The Premium Netflix subscription lets you watch unlimited ad-free movies and TV shows on up to four supported devices at a time. You'll be able to watch this content in 4K (Ultra HD) + HDR, and download on six supported devices at a time, too.

Now, what if we told you that you can get 12 months Netflix Premium for absolutely free when PS Plus customers purchase a PS5 console or PSVR2 headset?

This exciting offer will save you £215.88, and it's only available for PS Plus customers from now, for two weeks. Below, the RadioTimes.com team have detailed everything you need to know, including how to claim 12 months' free Netflix.

Get 12 months' free Netflix Premium at PlayStation

What is the PlayStation deal?

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

For a limited time only, PlayStation is offering a year of free Netflix Premium when PS Plus customers purchase PS5 consoles or PSVR2 headsets.

To claim this deal, simply purchase your chosen PS5 console or PSVR2 headset, and the Netflix Premium subscription link will be provided via email after the product is shipped.

If you already have a Netflix subscription, don't worry! You can still get involved with this deal. The Netflix Premium subscription can be applied to new and existing Netflix packages, with accounts being credited for the yearly subscription.

So, what consoles are available in this Netflix Premium deal?

For more information on this consoles, take a look at our PS5 vs PS5 Slim guide.

What consoles are included in the PlayStation Netflix offer?

Both the PS5 and PS5 Slim consoles, and the PSVR2 headset is included in this 12 months' free Netflix Premium offer.

The PS5 and PS5 Slim consoles are equipped with the same fantastic internal capabilities; the consoles run in 4K, and the High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology means the PS5 consoles are compatible with TV gaming with its vibrant and lifelike display.

The PSVR2, on the other hand, is PlayStation's virtual reality offering. The PSVR2 allows gamers to fully immerse themselves in a whole new world thanks to impressive features such as 3D audio technology, haptic feedback, intelligent eye tracking, finger touch detection, and subtle headset vibrations.

With the PS5 and PS5 Slim disc console costing £479.99, the PS5 and PS5 Slim digital console costing £389.99, and the PSVR2 coming in at £529.99, it's fantastic to get something a little extra with your purchase.

It's worth remembering that products on pre-order are excluded from this Netflix Premium offer, and the deal is only available for PS Plus customers.

For more savings on the PSVR2 all year round, take a look at the best PSVR2 deals guide.

When did the PlayStation Netflix Premium deal go live?

The PlayStation Netflix Premium deal went live this morning (Friday 23rd August), and it will stay live for two weeks.

When does the 12 months' free Netflix Premium deal end?

The 12 months' free Netflix Premium deal with Netflix is live from Friday 23rd August until Thursday 5th September.

The Netflix Premium subscription redemption will expire on Thursday 5th December.

How to get 12 months' free Netflix Premium with PlayStation

To claim this deal, simply purchase your chosen PS5 console or PSVR2 headset, and the Netflix Premium subscription link will be provided via email after the product is shipped. Then you're free to enjoy a year's worth of Netflix Premium content.

