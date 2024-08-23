Get 12 months Netflix Premium subscription for free with this PlayStation deal
Are you ready to save almost £216 with the purchase of a PS5 console or PSVR2 headset? Then we have the perfect deal for you.
When it comes to the TV streaming service wars, Netflix is certainly one of the frontrunners. Whether its hosting a wide variety of Oscar nominees and winners across the years, such as Maestro, Past Lives, Titanic, The Martian, and 1917, feel-good movies like Hit Man starring Glen Powell, as well as plenty of Netflix original series such as Stranger Things, Bridgerton, and Supacell.
More recently, we've seen Netflix introduce a tiered system which is comprised of four subscriptions: the Ad-subscription (£4.99 per month), Ad-free subscription (£7.99 per month), Standard subscription (£10.99 per month), and Premium subscription (£17.99 per month).
The Premium Netflix subscription lets you watch unlimited ad-free movies and TV shows on up to four supported devices at a time. You'll be able to watch this content in 4K (Ultra HD) + HDR, and download on six supported devices at a time, too.
Now, what if we told you that you can get 12 months Netflix Premium for absolutely free when PS Plus customers purchase a PS5 console or PSVR2 headset?
This exciting offer will save you £215.88, and it's only available for PS Plus customers from now, for two weeks. Below, the RadioTimes.com team have detailed everything you need to know, including how to claim 12 months' free Netflix.
More like this
Get 12 months' free Netflix Premium at PlayStation
Keep up to date with RadioTimes.com's Technology newsletter for more of the hottest deals like this one.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Jump to:
- What is the PlayStation deal?
- What consoles are included in the PlayStation Netflix offer?
- When did the PlayStation Netflix Premium deal go live?
- When does the 12 months' free Netflix Premium deal end?
- How to get 12 months' free Netflix Premium with PlayStation
What is the PlayStation deal?
For a limited time only, PlayStation is offering a year of free Netflix Premium when PS Plus customers purchase PS5 consoles or PSVR2 headsets.
To claim this deal, simply purchase your chosen PS5 console or PSVR2 headset, and the Netflix Premium subscription link will be provided via email after the product is shipped.
If you already have a Netflix subscription, don't worry! You can still get involved with this deal. The Netflix Premium subscription can be applied to new and existing Netflix packages, with accounts being credited for the yearly subscription.
So, what consoles are available in this Netflix Premium deal?
Get 12 months' free Netflix Premium at PlayStation
For more information on this consoles, take a look at our PS5 vs PS5 Slim guide.
What consoles are included in the PlayStation Netflix offer?
Both the PS5 and PS5 Slim consoles, and the PSVR2 headset is included in this 12 months' free Netflix Premium offer.
The PS5 and PS5 Slim consoles are equipped with the same fantastic internal capabilities; the consoles run in 4K, and the High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology means the PS5 consoles are compatible with TV gaming with its vibrant and lifelike display.
The PSVR2, on the other hand, is PlayStation's virtual reality offering. The PSVR2 allows gamers to fully immerse themselves in a whole new world thanks to impressive features such as 3D audio technology, haptic feedback, intelligent eye tracking, finger touch detection, and subtle headset vibrations.
With the PS5 and PS5 Slim disc console costing £479.99, the PS5 and PS5 Slim digital console costing £389.99, and the PSVR2 coming in at £529.99, it's fantastic to get something a little extra with your purchase.
It's worth remembering that products on pre-order are excluded from this Netflix Premium offer, and the deal is only available for PS Plus customers.
Get 12 months' free Netflix Premium at PlayStation
For more savings on the PSVR2 all year round, take a look at the best PSVR2 deals guide.
When did the PlayStation Netflix Premium deal go live?
The PlayStation Netflix Premium deal went live this morning (Friday 23rd August), and it will stay live for two weeks.
Get 12 months' free Netflix Premium at PlayStation
When does the 12 months' free Netflix Premium deal end?
The 12 months' free Netflix Premium deal with Netflix is live from Friday 23rd August until Thursday 5th September.
The Netflix Premium subscription redemption will expire on Thursday 5th December.
Get 12 months' free Netflix Premium at PlayStation
How to get 12 months' free Netflix Premium with PlayStation
To claim this deal, simply purchase your chosen PS5 console or PSVR2 headset, and the Netflix Premium subscription link will be provided via email after the product is shipped. Then you're free to enjoy a year's worth of Netflix Premium content.
Get 12 months' free Netflix Premium at PlayStation
Want to check out what entertainment Netflix has to offer? These are the 50 best movies to watch on Netflix.