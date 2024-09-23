The deal is available for new and returning subscribers for Disney Plus's Standard with Ads price option, which normally costs £4.99 a month – meaning you're saving £9 (or 60%) on this huge hub of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and Star content.

If you sign up to Disney Plus now, you'll get access to the latest addition to the MCU: Agatha All Along (out 19th September) not to mention the return of beloved children's series Wizards of Waverley Place (30th October) and Pixar blockbuster Inside Out 2 (25th September).

Remember that there is no Disney Plus free trial, so your three month deal will start from the date you sign up – if you wait until the 25th, you'll be able to use the saving over the Christmas period.

Here's what you need to know about the deal.

What's the new Disney Plus UK deal?

Kathryn Hahn plays Agatha Harkness in Agatha All Along. Marvel/Disney

Disney Plus is letting new and returning customers sign up to the streaming platform for £1.99 a month, for three months.

For this price, you will get access to Disney Plus Standard with Ads subscription, which normally costs £4.99 a month.

When does the Disney Plus £1.99 deal end?

This offer will be end on Friday 27th September.

Once the three months are up, your subscription will automatically renew at £4.99 a month.

How to get the Disney Plus £1.99 a month deal

To get your three months of Disney Plus for £1.99, simply head over to Disney Plus and select 'sign up'. Then, when picking your subscription plan, make sure you select the 'Standard with Ads' tier.

For more information on what this gets you, here's the Disney Plus ad tier explained.

