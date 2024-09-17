Music is the soundtrack to everything we do; we listen to wind-down songs such as Good News by Mac Miller and Yazmin Lacey's Sea Glass on our way home from work, get pumped with music like Britney Spears's Me Against The Music and Shygirl's Encore at the gym, and we're making the most of the last of the summer sun with our songs of the summer: Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso and Charli XCX's Von Dutch.

When it comes to purchasing a streaming service, however, we're sure you'd like it to do more than play music. For example, Amazon Music Unlimited comes with access to 100 million songs and podcasts, including Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster, The Rest Is History with Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook, and the True Crime podcast Morbid.

It's not just the fantastic quantity of content that Amazon Music Unlimited offers, the Amazon-owned streaming service is also high quality; Amazon Music Unlimited offers lossless audio streaming, 24-bit/192 kHz hi-res audio output, as well as HD and ultra HD features. Plus, did you know you can listen to songs and podcasts completely ad-free?

Here's how to get a four month free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited today.

What is the Amazon Music Unlimited four month free trial offer?

Amazon

For a limited time only, get four months' free Amazon Music Unlimited instead of the standard one month.

From today (Tuesday 17th September) at 4pm, Prime members can secure a four month Amazon Music Unlimited free trial and non-Prime members can access a three month Amazon Music Unlimited free trial. How's that for an end of the day treat?

If you've seen (or maybe even tried out) some of Amazon's limited-time-only deals before, you'll know that the offer is only available for new Amazon Music users.

It's worth noting, too, that once your free trial has ran out, Amazon Music Unlimited will automatically renew at £9.99 per month for Prime members and £10.99 for non-Prime members going forward.

What is Prime Big Deal Days 2024?

As you might've seen above, the four month free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited is an Early Prime Big Deal Days offer. But what exactly is Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is an annual shopping event which offers fantastic discounts across a range of services and items. The autumn sales event comes just in time for the American holiday season (Halloween and Thanksgiving), and it takes place in plenty of countries globally, including the UK.

You must be a Prime member to access deals during Prime Big Deal Days 2024. Although this early Amazon Music Unlimited deal is available to Prime and non-Prime members, the Prime member offer certainly saves you more money than the non-Prime member deal, with a four month free trial in comparison to a three month free trial.

When does the Amazon Music Unlimited deal end?

Although the four month free Amazon Music Unlimited trial went live today (Tuesday 17th September) at 4pm, an end date and time hasn't been announced yet. As soon as we know how long you have to snap up this fantastic offer, we'll let you know.

What do you get with the Amazon Music Unlimited four month free offer?

Amazon

Here on the RadioTimes.com Technology team, we're very well-versed in streaming services and recommending the right one for you — just take a look at our best UK streaming services guide — and we've channelled our skills into reviewing the best music streaming services, too.

We've taken a look at the big three music streaming services, Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music, and compared them in our Apple Music vs Spotify, Spotify vs Amazon Music, and Amazon Music vs Apple Music guides.

When it comes to Amazon Music Unlimited, the Technology team like its features such as My Discovery Mix, a playlist which recommends new music based on what you've been listening to, its on-demand and ad-free listening capabilities, unlimited skips, the option to listen offline, and HD and Ultra HD sound qualities.

Plus, Amazon Music Unlimited has over 100 million songs and over 70,000 podcast shows, such as the popular True Crime podcast Serial, which you can ask your Alexa to play hands-free.

Although up to four months' free Amazon Music Unlimited is a fantastic offer, it isn't the best one we've seen for this streaming service; back in June, we saw a five month free Amazon Music Unlimited trial. If you're conscious about missing out on a potentially better deal, you could wait until Amazon's Big Deal Days event in autumn.

For more information about Amazon Music Unlimited, take a look at our comprehensive guide.

Can I still get a free trial with the Amazon Music Unlimited deal?

Technically, yes, this offer is a four month free trial, but it's not the standard 30-day free trial you already know.

Usually, Amazon offers a 30-day Amazon Music Unlimited free trial. However, during this sales period, there will be a four month Amazon Music Unlimited free trial for Prime members and a three month Amazon Music Unlimited free trial for non-Prime members.

Remember, you have to be a new Amazon Music Unlimited customer to access the offer, and Amazon Music Unlimited will automatically renew at £9.99 per month after the trial period has ended.

