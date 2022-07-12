Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale extravaganza taking place on the 12th and 13th July, which has huge offers on tech — we're predicting a number of popular Amazon products, such as the Fire HD 10 tablet, Echo Show 8, Echo Dot speaker, Ring Video Doorbell and the Fire TV Stick 4K, will be discounted — and subscription services like Audible, Kindle Unlimited, and Amazon Prime Video.

There's something for everyone during Prime Day 2022, your little ones included.

Amongst those subscription services is one specially tailored towards youngsters: Amazon Kids+.

Usually £3.99 a month for Prime members, Amazon Kids+ gives children access to a world of age-appropriate content, such as books, films, TV shows, games, and audiobooks, as well as educational tools, too.

Amazon Kids+ is £6.99 per month for non-Prime members, so not only do Prime members save £3 a month on the subscription price, they also get access to Prime Day discounts like this one, which secures Amazon Kids+ for three months for just £3.99 — that's a £17 saving. Prime Day is the gift that keeps on giving!

We've got more information on Amazon Kids+ so you can find out if it's the right choice for your family, as well as the low-down on Prime Day and how you can bag this great discount.

Get Amazon Kids+ for £3.99 for three months at Amazon

What is Amazon Kids+?

Whether you're travelling, out with friends, or enjoying some down-time, if you have little ones with you, you'll know the importance of keeping them entertained (and quiet!). Letting them watch videos or play games on a smart device is an easy option, but it's not always possible to monitor what they're viewing, particularly if they're browsing the web or social media. Amazon Kids+ is a service which offers tonnes of films, TV shows, games, audiobooks and educational videos which are specifically tailored to your child. Here's how it works.

Amazon Kids+ gives children unlimited access to a whole host of content that parents can be confident is entirely age appropriate. Simply select content based on the age of your child. Ages 3-5 which shows TV series like Paw Patrol and Peppa Pig, ages 6-8 get videos such as Shrek 2 and Barbie, and ages 9-12 can access the likes of Victorious and Kung Fu Panda.

The Amazon Parent Dashboard is where you'll find the easy-to-use parental controls. Parents can set screen time limits and educational goals, filter age-appropriate content and manage their child's usage. For example, with Learn First, parents can limit access to games and cartoons until educational goals are met. Plus, the Bedtime feature shuts down Amazon Kids+ when your little ones are supposed to be sleeping.

Also on the dashboard, parents will find kids' recently watched videos, and charts with how much time they spend on different things. For example, one hour reading, and three hours watching videos.

There's no nasty surprises with Amazon Kids+; no accidental app payments or stumbling across inappropriate videos. If there's one thing Amazon Kids+ is best at, it's peace of mind.

Get Amazon Kids+ for £3.99 for three months at Amazon

Can I get Amazon Kids+ for free?

There's a one-month free trial to Amazon Kids+, then it's £3.99 a month after that for Prime members.

However, this Prime Day discount does one better than that, and offers Amazon Kids+ for £3.99 for a whole three months.

With Amazon Kids+ you can view content offline, which is ideal for when you're travelling as a family. Simply download the content you'd like your child to access. It's also compatible with a range of devices, too, like Fire, Fire TV, Kindle, Android, iOS, Chrome OS, and Echo.

If you're thinking of buying your youngster a tablet, Kindle Kids is an excellent option. This Kids edition of the 10th gen Kindle comes with a colourful protective cover of your choice – including blue, pink, birds and space station designs – as well as a two-year 'worry-free guarantee', which offers a full replacement if the device gets broken.

Buy Kindle Kids for £49.99 at Amazon

Get Amazon Kids+ for £3.99 for three months at Amazon

Advertisement

Looking for a saving? Check out our best Kindle deals for July. For family-friendly video subscriptions, take a look at our Disney Plus offers guide and the best Sky TV alternatives.