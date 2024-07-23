Ever since Microsoft acquired Activision-Blizzard-King last year, people have been keenly awaiting future releases, but also titles from the back catalogue.

All three studios have a rich and diverse portfolio of IPs, but none are perhaps quite as alluring as the Call of Duty Games.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is still the most recent mainline entry in the series, so perhaps Microsoft is testing the waters to see how it will fare in order to formulate a strategy for Black Ops 6.

If nothing else, it may serve to generate renewed interest in the series and get new fans hooked.

But no matter the reason, it seems almost certain that Game Pass subscribers are going to have a new game to play. Read on to find out when!

Is CoD MW3 coming to Xbox Game Pass? What we know

CoD MW3. Activision

Yes, it seems highly likely that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Tom Henderson for Insider Gaming stated that: "Several new rumours have claimed that Modern Warfare 3 will be coming to Xbox Game Pass… which Insider Gaming has been able to corroborate with its sources."

Rumours have been afoot saying such a thing for a while now, with a preliminary release window of July coming from Jez Corden of Windows Central.

More rumours have since come to pass, though, and we now have a pretty good idea of what the exact date will be.

That’s exactly what we’ll be discussing next, so read on!

When could CoD MW3 come to Xbox Game Pass?

CoD MW3. Activision

If officially announced, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will most likely be coming to Xbox Game Pass on 24th July 2024.

Again, this comes from reputable Sony leaker Tom Henderson in the article linked above. This date was put forth by Sikamikanico during a recording of the XboxEra Podcast.

Usually, Microsoft makes such announcements on a Tuesday, so it may not be long at all before we see if it pans out or not.

This could be the first wave of Activision releases on Xbox Game Pass since Microsoft acquired Activision-Blizzard-King last year.

Tom Henderson recently reported on such a thing for Insider Gaming. Hopefully, we see games stretching back into some of the older titles to sate our nostalgia.

