What is Play Something on Netflix? Everything you need to know about the new feature

Do you find yourself rewatching the same TV shows over and over, just to avoid searching through streamers’ online libraries?

If you feel you spend more time scrolling through Netflix than actually watching, then the streaming giant has just the new feature for you.

Beginning on Wednesday 28th April 2021, the streamer has rolled out Play Something, allowing Netflix to pick your next binge-watch for you.

The new tool is designed to take the hassle out of choosing your next box-set, film, or forgotten favourite.

Here’s everything you need to know about Netflix tool Play Something.

What is the Play Something feature on Netflix?

Play Something is a new Netflix feature that was announced in April 2021.

“Want to watch something but not sure what? We got you covered!,” the streamer announced on Twitter. “Starting today you’ll find PLAY SOMETHING when you log on to Netflix — locate it underneath your name, as a row on the homepage, or in the menu.”

In a follow-up tweet, Netflix added that Play Something will pick out one of three potential options for viewers: a new series or film similar to your previous picks; an episode or film you’ve seen before but might want to watch again; or an episode from a show you started but never finished.

PLAY SOMETHING will show you:



✔️ A new series/film similar to one you've watched before



✔️An episode/film you’ve already watched and may want to watch again if it's been a while



✔️ An episode from a show you've started but haven't finished (it will pick up where you left off) pic.twitter.com/cVAVkraeOk — Netflix (@netflix) April 28, 2021

The new feature will hopefully take the stress out of choosing a last-minute film or TV show, and the three options are all based on your viewing history (meaning they’re tailor-made for you).

