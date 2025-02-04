From finding the perfect Sims partner to building a real estate portfolio to using every cheat at your disposal to get rich quick, suburban life in The Sims is anything but normal.

Since EA first launched the first entry back in 2000, there have been four main entries in the franchise with countless expansions and some massive crossovers with the biggest names in the world. But how much do you remember?

What was The Sims originally supposed to be called? Which Hollywood star is looking to adapt the game? Or what is the codename of the next big title in The Sims series?

Think you can answer these questions and more to come out on top and become the superior Sim? Then head below to take on our tricky trivia.

The Sims quiz: Celebrate the anniversary with our tricky trivia test

You can access The Sims quiz below. There's no time limit. Just take your time and utilise that Sims knowledge to achieve the best score. You can also retake it if you feel you can do better.

How did you do on The Sims quiz? Did you fall at the first hurdle, achieve an average score or obtain a 100 per cent completion? Whatever the case, we hope you've learned a little bit or at least refreshed your memory.

Shoutout to our resident Sims fan Katelyn Mensah for writing the questions.

Looking ahead, here's to another 25 years of The Sims!

Looking for more on The Sims? Well, EA has just re-released The Sims 2 for the 25th anniversary across Windows, so that's worth checking out if you fancy a bit of nostalgia.

Otherwise, we also have the first details about the next main entry in The Sims series now being teased.

Or if you just want to jump into a past release and gain access to all the cheats immediately, we have all of that covered too. Just click on the links below to get started.

