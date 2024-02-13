This includes a Simified version of Harlow's Hollywood home and a playable Sim inspired by the Victoria's Secret model herself.

Since launching in 2014, The Sims 4 has amassed more than 70 million players globally.

Vitiligo is a long-term condition where patches of white develop on the skin, typically occurring on the hands, neck and face.

Harlow, who was diagnosed with the condition at the age of four, stated: "It’s magical to see The Sims 4 team introduce this new vitiligo feature.

"As a child, I spent a lot of time playing The Sims, and I think it’s so beautiful to be able to represent your true self in-game.

"This partnership is a powerful statement encouraging players to embrace what makes them unique – both in-game and in real life."

The new update is available from today. To access the vitiligo assets in Create-A-Sim, head to the Skin Details category for either the Face or Body and it can be found just before the Birthmarks feature.

Players can choose between patches for your Sim’s face, upper torso, lower torso, arms and legs.

Meanwhile, Harlow's Sim and her home can be downloaded from the gallery.

Several vitiligo patterns will have more than one variant, so you can select whether to start with a less prominent part of the pattern at first or with the full pattern.

All Sims regardless of age will gain access to the same pieces, meaning any choices will stay the same as they age, or alternatively you can change them over time, if you wish.

This is the latest inclusion from EA as it continues to expand its representation in The Sims 4, having previously added birthmarks, scars, stretch marks and freckles.

We recently spoke to The Sims' vice president of franchise creative Lyndsay Pearson as part of the One More Life gaming podcast, where she spoke about upcoming multiplayer experiences and the influence of Animal Crossing.

Check out the clip below or search for 'One More Life' on your podcast app of choice to hear the full conversation...

The Sims multiplayer exclusive

The Sims 4 is available across PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

