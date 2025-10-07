With so many categories up for grabs, including everything from Best Lead Performer to Studio of the Year, and of course, the Ultimate Game of the Year Award.

This year, we at Radio Times Gaming are even official media partners, so we'll be bringing you some exciting coverage in the run-up to the event.

But for all the news on when it takes place, who the nominees are, how to vote and more, read on!

When is The Golden Joysticks 2025?

The Golden Joysticks 2025 awards ceremony will take place on Thursday 20th November 2025.

This year's event will be held live in London, with the full show being streamed online.

Unlike The Game Awards, this show is purely for doling out awards to the best of the best in the games industry, so don't expect any flashy trailers during the event!

How to watch The Golden Joysticks 2025

The Golden Joysticks 2025 will be streamed live on the GamesRadar YouTube channel on 20th November 2025.

The awards will begin at 4pm BST, finishing two hours later at 6pm BST.

A specific link to the stream will be made available closer to the date itself.

How to vote for The Golden Joysticks 2025

You can vote for The Golden Joysticks 2025 on the event's official page on the GamesRadar+ website.

Voting is open until 31st October for 21 categories including the likes of Best Storytelling, Best Indie Game and Studio of the Year.

Voting for Ultimate Game of the Year does not open until 3rd November, and will run until 7th November.

An additional three categories, Streamers' Choice, Breakthrough Award and Critics' Choice are all selected separately from the public vote.

Who is hosting The Golden Joysticks 2025?

The host of this year's Golden Joysticks hasn't been confirmed yet.

Last year, the show was hosted by Ben Starr, but it is rather unlikely that he will be reprising his role this year as he is nominated for Best Supporting Performer for his role as Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

As and when we know who is hosting this year, we'll be sure to update this page.

Full list of The Golden Joysticks 2025 nominees

The full list of nominees for The Golden Joysticks 2025 is as follows:

Best Storytelling

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Silent Hill f

Blue Prince

Mafia: The Old Country

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

The Hundred Line – Last Defence Academy

Best Multiplayer Game

Best Visual Design

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The Midnight Walk

Ghost of Yōtei

Sword of the Sea

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Best Indie Game

Blue Prince

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Wanderstop

Skin Deep

despelote

Herdling

Abiotic Factor

Baby Steps

Caves of Qud

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Best Indie Game – Self Published

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hades II

Sword of the Sea

Peak

Keep Driving

Spilled!

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders

Deltarune

Promise Mascot Agency

Consume Me

Still Playing Award – PC and Console

Minecraft

Dead by Daylight

Helldivers 2

Naraka: Bladepoint

Satisfactory

Call of Duty: Warzone

Marvel Rivals

Fortnite

Apex Legends

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X

GTA Online

Warframe

Still Playing Award – Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile

Pokémon Go

Subway Surfers

Clash Royale

Honkai: Star Rail

Genshin Impact

Zenless Zone Zero

Roblox

Free Fire

PUBG Mobile

Best Remake / Remaster

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter

The Talos Principle: Reawakened

Gears of War: Reloaded

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4

Studio of the Year

Team Cherry

Sandfall Interactive

Aggro Crab and Landfall

Bloober Team

Sloclap

Rebellion

Best Game Expansion

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants

Lies of P: Overture

No Man's Sky: Voyagers

Atomfall Story Expansion Pack: The Red Strain

Assassin's Creed Shadows – Claws of Awaji

Still Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest

Best Audio Design

Ghost of Yōtei

Battlefield 6

Donkey Kong Bananza

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Two Point Museum

Cronos: The New Dawn

Best Soundtrack

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

South of Midnight

Silent Hill f

Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream

Deltarune

Sword of the Sea

Best Lead Performer

Jennifer English – Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Troy Baker – Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Tom McKay – Henry in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Alex Jordan – Jan Dolski in The Alters

Erika Ishii – Atsu in Ghost of Yōtei

Adriyan Rae – Hazel in South of Midnight

Best Supporting Performer

Troy Baker – Higgs Monaghan in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Jim High – Erik in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Ben Starr – Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Lucy Griffiths – Alva in Eriskholm: The Stolen Dream

Logan Cunningham – Hades, Poseidon, Charon, Polyphemus, Chronos and the Storyteller in Hades II

Marios Gavrilis – Emmerich Voss in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

PC Game of the Year

Hollow Knight: Silksong

The Alters

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Peak

Abiotic Factor

Dune: Awakening

Console Game of the Year

Donkey Kong Bananza

Monster Hunter Wilds

Ghost of Yōtei

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Mario Kart World

Best Early Access Game

Grounded 2

Schedule I

9 Kings

REPO

skate.

White Knuckle

Best Gaming Hardware

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD

Elgato Facecam 4K

Razer Blade 16

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D

Best Game Adaptation

Best Game Trailer

Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer 2

Battlefield 6: Official Launch Live Action Trailer

Rhythm Doctor – Official Release Date Trailer

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn – Announcement Trailer

Romeo Is A Dead Man – Announcement Trailer

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Official CGI Trailer – Live a Life Medieval

Most Wanted Game

Grand Theft Auto 6

Resident Evil Requiem

The Witcher 4

Black Myth: Zhong Kui

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

007 First Light

Exodus

Subnautica 2

Light No Fire

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Saros

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Crimson Desert

Kingdom Hearts 4

Marvel's Wolverine

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam

OD – Knock

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

