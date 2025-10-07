The Golden Joysticks 2025: Date, time, nominees and how to watch
Cast your votes!
2025 has been a mighty year for gaming, and with awards season approaching, it's time to gear up for The Golden Joysticks 2025.
Run by Future Publishing, this year marks the 43rd edition of the annual event that has been running since all the way back in 1983.
With so many categories up for grabs, including everything from Best Lead Performer to Studio of the Year, and of course, the Ultimate Game of the Year Award.
This year, we at Radio Times Gaming are even official media partners, so we'll be bringing you some exciting coverage in the run-up to the event.
But for all the news on when it takes place, who the nominees are, how to vote and more, read on!
When is The Golden Joysticks 2025?
The Golden Joysticks 2025 awards ceremony will take place on Thursday 20th November 2025.
This year's event will be held live in London, with the full show being streamed online.
Unlike The Game Awards, this show is purely for doling out awards to the best of the best in the games industry, so don't expect any flashy trailers during the event!
How to watch The Golden Joysticks 2025
The Golden Joysticks 2025 will be streamed live on the GamesRadar YouTube channel on 20th November 2025.
The awards will begin at 4pm BST, finishing two hours later at 6pm BST.
A specific link to the stream will be made available closer to the date itself.
How to vote for The Golden Joysticks 2025
You can vote for The Golden Joysticks 2025 on the event's official page on the GamesRadar+ website.
Voting is open until 31st October for 21 categories including the likes of Best Storytelling, Best Indie Game and Studio of the Year.
Voting for Ultimate Game of the Year does not open until 3rd November, and will run until 7th November.
An additional three categories, Streamers' Choice, Breakthrough Award and Critics' Choice are all selected separately from the public vote.
Who is hosting The Golden Joysticks 2025?
The host of this year's Golden Joysticks hasn't been confirmed yet.
Last year, the show was hosted by Ben Starr, but it is rather unlikely that he will be reprising his role this year as he is nominated for Best Supporting Performer for his role as Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
As and when we know who is hosting this year, we'll be sure to update this page.
Full list of The Golden Joysticks 2025 nominees
The full list of nominees for The Golden Joysticks 2025 is as follows:
Best Storytelling
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Silent Hill f
- Blue Prince
- Mafia: The Old Country
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- The Hundred Line – Last Defence Academy
Best Multiplayer Game
- Battlefield 6
- Peak
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- Split Fiction
- Mario Kart World
- Rematch
Best Visual Design
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- The Midnight Walk
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Sword of the Sea
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
Best Indie Game
- Blue Prince
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Wanderstop
- Skin Deep
- despelote
- Herdling
- Abiotic Factor
- Baby Steps
- Caves of Qud
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
Best Indie Game – Self Published
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Hades II
- Sword of the Sea
- Peak
- Keep Driving
- Spilled!
- Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders
- Deltarune
- Promise Mascot Agency
- Consume Me
Still Playing Award – PC and Console
- Minecraft
- Dead by Daylight
- Helldivers 2
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- Satisfactory
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Marvel Rivals
- Fortnite
- Apex Legends
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X
- GTA Online
- Warframe
Still Playing Award – Mobile
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Pokémon Go
- Subway Surfers
- Clash Royale
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Genshin Impact
- Zenless Zone Zero
- Roblox
- Free Fire
- PUBG Mobile
Best Remake / Remaster
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
- Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter
- The Talos Principle: Reawakened
- Gears of War: Reloaded
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4
Studio of the Year
- Team Cherry
- Sandfall Interactive
- Aggro Crab and Landfall
- Bloober Team
- Sloclap
- Rebellion
Best Game Expansion
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants
- Lies of P: Overture
- No Man's Sky: Voyagers
- Atomfall Story Expansion Pack: The Red Strain
- Assassin's Creed Shadows – Claws of Awaji
- Still Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest
Best Audio Design
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Battlefield 6
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Two Point Museum
- Cronos: The New Dawn
Best Soundtrack
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- South of Midnight
- Silent Hill f
- Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
- Deltarune
- Sword of the Sea
Best Lead Performer
- Jennifer English – Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Troy Baker – Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Tom McKay – Henry in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Alex Jordan – Jan Dolski in The Alters
- Erika Ishii – Atsu in Ghost of Yōtei
- Adriyan Rae – Hazel in South of Midnight
Best Supporting Performer
- Troy Baker – Higgs Monaghan in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Jim High – Erik in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Ben Starr – Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Lucy Griffiths – Alva in Eriskholm: The Stolen Dream
- Logan Cunningham – Hades, Poseidon, Charon, Polyphemus, Chronos and the Storyteller in Hades II
- Marios Gavrilis – Emmerich Voss in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
PC Game of the Year
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- The Alters
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Peak
- Abiotic Factor
- Dune: Awakening
Console Game of the Year
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
- Mario Kart World
Best Early Access Game
- Grounded 2
- Schedule I
- 9 Kings
- REPO
- skate.
- White Knuckle
Best Gaming Hardware
- Nintendo Switch 2
- Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
- WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD
- Elgato Facecam 4K
- Razer Blade 16
- AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D
Best Game Adaptation
- Devil May Cry (Netflix)
- Arcane Season 2 (Netflix)
- The Last of Us Season 2 (HBO)
- A Minecraft Movie (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Secret Level (Prime Video)
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Paramount Pictures)
Best Game Trailer
- Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer 2
- Battlefield 6: Official Launch Live Action Trailer
- Rhythm Doctor – Official Release Date Trailer
- The Expanse: Osiris Reborn – Announcement Trailer
- Romeo Is A Dead Man – Announcement Trailer
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Official CGI Trailer – Live a Life Medieval
Most Wanted Game
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Witcher 4
- Black Myth: Zhong Kui
- LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
- 007 First Light
- Exodus
- Subnautica 2
- Light No Fire
- The Expanse: Osiris Reborn
- Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
- Saros
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
- Crimson Desert
- Kingdom Hearts 4
- Marvel's Wolverine
- Hell Let Loose: Vietnam
- OD – Knock
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword
- Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.