While the Star Wars movie universe may be on a sabbatical, that does not mean the franchise is slowing down with multiple TV shows on the way, and many interactive experiences in development (including t hree new Star Wars games from EA's Respawn team, one of which is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 ).

When is the Star Wars: The Old Republic - Legacy of the Sith release date? It's coming up very soon, as SWTOR fans will be pleased to hear.

One of those upcoming Star Wars interactive experiences is Star Wars: The Old Republic - Legacy of the Sith. This DLC expansion for BioWare's big online Star Wars game has our full attention.

But when can we expect to play Star Wars: The Old Republic - Legacy of the Sith, and what platforms will get it? Here is all we know so far.

When is the Star Wars The Old Republic Legacy of the Sith release date?

The SWTOR Legacy of the Sith release date is set for Tuesday 15th February 2022, the developers have confirmed.

This big DLC has been delayed before, but it looks like this date will stick. There's not long to wait, then!

Is SWTOR Legacy of the Sith free?

SWTOR Legacy of the Sith will be "free to all subscribers", the developers confirmed on Twitter last year.

So if you're already a committed player that is paying for a SWTOR subscription, it shouldn't cost you anything extra to try out this big expansion.

If you're playing SWTOR in its free-to-play mode, however, you will have to buy a subscription to access Legacy of the Sith.

Star Wars The Old Republic Legacy of the Sith story

What is Legacy of the Sith about? Well, when it comes to the story, where better to start that with a SWTOR Legacy of the Sith story trailer - and it is as epic as we had hoped.

It looks like the fight against Darth Malgus is about to step up a gear!

The official synopsis teases, "The war between the Galactic Republic and the Sith Empire spreads to new worlds! Dangerous fringe groups rise in the dark corners of the galaxy and Darth Malgus pursues an unknown plan… Unravel these mysteries and more as your choices continue to shape the galaxy."

Star Wars The Old Republic Legacy of the Sith trailer

Looking for a SWTOR Legacy of the Sith trailer? Well, here it is! There is one below for you to watch right now. It should tide you over until the SWTOR Legacy of the Sith release date on 15th February.

