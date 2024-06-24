We can imagine we’ll want to play through the game again, not only to unlock all the achievements but to experience drama and heartbreak all over once more.

Scottish voices are not often heard in video games - save for a few who are usually the butt of the joke owing to their accents - but the dialects and language used are kept intact, which only heightens the artistry on show and authenticity of the performances.

But without further ado, let’s get to it, shall we?

Still Wakes the Deep cast list

Below is the full cast list of who excellently portrays the characters found in Still Wakes the Deep:

Alec Newman plays Cameron 'Caz' McLeary

Neve McIntosh plays Suze

Karen Dunbar plays Finlay

Michael Abubakar plays Brodie

Clive Russell plays Rennick and Boyd

Shaun Dooley plays Roy

Stewart Scudamore plays Roper, Addair and McLurg

Nicholas Boulton plays Trots, Banky and Dalgleish

Duncan Pow plays Muir and Douglas

Sandy Batchelor plays Archie, Davros and Gibbo

Alan Turkington plays Dobbie, O'Connor and Sunil

Noof Ousellam plays Bruce, Scooby and Alex

Olaf Jönsson provides Creature Vocalisations

And if you thought some of those voices were familiar, we’ll rid you of your earworm with where you’ve heard them before just below!

Where do you know the Still Wakes the Deep voice actors from?

Below is a selection of some of the big names featured in Still Wakes the Deep - have a gander!

Alec Newman has brought many video characters to life, such as Dane in the recent Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC or as Vangarre in Xenoblade Chronicles.

Neve McIntosh portrayed Kate Kilmuir in BBC’s Shetland series and multiple characters in Doctor Who, such as Madame Vastra and Alaya.

Scottish comedy stalwart Karen Dunbar has featured in many series, such as her own The Karen Dunbar Show and Chewin' the Fat.

Stewart Scudamore is no stranger to video games, and has voiced Vahram in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, as well as numerous characters in Baldur's Gate 3 and Diablo IV.

Noof Ousellam has featured in a galaxy far, far away as he played Corv in the Disney Plus series Andor, as well as Lord Petri in Bridgerton season 3.

And that's your lot!

Still Wakes the Deep is out now on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Buy Still Wakes the Deep for PC on Steam

Buy Still Wakes the Deep for PS5 on Amazon

Buy Still Wakes the Deep for Xbox Series X/S on the Microsoft Store



